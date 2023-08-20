Confirmation

U'khand CM to meet ministers in Delhi, seeks assistance for disaster relief

100 per cent of the funds received from the central government under the centrally funded schemes run in the state should be spent on development works, said Chief Minister Dhami

Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 3:23 PM IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will meet Union Minister RK Singh and other ministers here in the national capital to seek assistance for the damages caused in the state due to heavy rainfall, officials said on Sunday.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "In the meeting with the Union Ministers, the Chief Minister will request central assistance for the state. He will also discuss the damages brought on by heavy rainfall in the state."
Earlier on Friday, CM Dhami held a review meeting of centrally funded schemes and externally aided projects at the secretariat.
Chief Minister Dhami said, "100 per cent of the funds received from the central government under the centrally funded schemes run in the state should be spent on development works."
The Chief Minister directed that a monitoring cell should be formed at the government level for monitoring under the centrally funded schemes and regular monitoring of the work being done by the departments should be done after the department sends the proposal to the central government and approves the proposal.
The Chief Minister further said, "If any department is facing any problem for the successful implementation of the schemes under centrally sponsored schemes, then the Chief Minister's office should be informed about the problem immediately. To solve the problem, a solution will be found by holding a meeting with the concerned officials."

The CM also gave instructions to ensure that the file does not unnecessarily remain pending in the government after the funds have been sanctioned by the Central Government under various development schemes. Departmental secretaries should release the sanctioned amount from their level.
The Chief Minister instructed that the works related to infrastructure development should be expedited.
"After the approval of the departmental minister for the selection of working institutions, the selection process should be started without delay, so that there is no delay in the implementation of the schemes," he said.
Earlier, CM Dhami held separate telephonic conversations with district magistrates and took stock of the devastation in the State caused by heavy rains.
An official estimate earlier put the toll from rain-related incidents at 52 while another 37 people were injured. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Disaster Natural Disasters heavy rains

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

