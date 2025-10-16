Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India proposes supplying Akash missile system to Brazil during talks

India proposes supplying Akash missile system to Brazil during talks

During the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin 'identified priority areas' for joint work

Rajnath Singh, Brazil vice president

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin | Image: X@SpokespersonMoD

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

India is learnt to have pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held wide ranging talks with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin here.

During the meeting, the two leaders "identified priority areas" for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment.

Defence Minister of Brazil, Jos Mcio Monteiro Filho, was also present during the meeting, the defence ministry said in a statement.

It is learnt that in the meeting, India has pitched for supply of Akash missile system to Brazil, people familiar with the matter said.

India and Brazil share a strategic partnership.

 

"The leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to advance defence cooperation, focusing on military-to-military exchanges, including joint exercises and training visits," the statement said.

They reviewed the progress of ongoing defence-related initiatives and "identified priority areas for joint work, including exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production of defence equipment", the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

