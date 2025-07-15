Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump's Russia threat puts spotlight on India, China crude oil imports

Trump's Russia threat puts spotlight on India, China crude oil imports

Russian flows to India reached 2.1 million barrels a day in June, the biggest monthly intake in nearly a year, and close to the record set in May 2023, data from Kpler show

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Barrels from the Middle East and Africa could help plug the gap of lost Russian supply, but the crude would be more expensive | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Yongchang Chin
 
President Donald Trump’s threat to impose financial penalties on Russia has put the spotlight on the two biggest buyers of Moscow’s crude — India and China — but markets remain skeptical of disruption, for now. 
India became a major importer of Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. More than a third of overall purchases have been from the Opec+ producer this year, compared with less than 1 per cent prior to the war, according to data from Kpler. China’s imports have also climbed over the same period. 
 
 
Still, the initial reaction from the market to Trump’s remarks was nonchalance. Global benchmark Brent fell almost 2 per cent to close below $70 a barrel on Monday, suggesting little concern around the potential impact to crude flows. 

Also Read

Donald Trump

Trump vows 100% tariff on Russia if war in Ukraine not stopped in 50 days

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in major shift on arms policy

artillery, bombing

North Korea sent over 12 million artillery shells to Russia, says Seoul

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Aid shipments have been restored: Zelenskyy confirms resumed US aid

Russia-Ukraine, rescue work, building collapse, war

Russian drone, cruise missile, bomb attacks kill at least 6 in Ukraine

 
Trump said penalties would come in the form of “secondary tariffs,” without providing details, and would be implemented in 50 days if Russia doesn’t end hostilities with Ukraine. Matt Whitaker, the US ambassador to Nato, said the action effectively represents sanctions on nations buying Russian oil.
 
Whitaker specifically cited India and China.
 
Russian flows to India reached 2.1 million barrels a day in June, the biggest monthly intake in nearly a year, and close to the record set in May 2023, data from Kpler show. China’s purchases haven’t accelerated at the same pace, but have been consistently above 1 million barrels a day since the war. 
 
“If push really comes to shove, and India cannot buy any crude oil from the Russian system, then India has optionality with the other Opec members,” said Mukesh Sahdev, head of commodity markets at Rystad Energy A/S. But “it will be at a higher cost,” he added.
 
Barrels from the Middle East and Africa could help plug the gap of lost Russian supply, but the crude would be more expensive. Imports from Saudi Arabia in May were $5 a barrel higher than those from Russia, while shipments from Iraq were about 50 cents more pricey, according to official data from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
 

More From This Section

PremiumNITI Aayog

US tariff tide likely to lift India's exports, reckons NITI Aayog

US India Trade

India eyes tariff advantage in key US sectors over China, Canada, Mexico

inflation, fmcg

Retail inflation drops to 2.1% in June; WPI slips into deflation at -0.13%

PremiumBullet train, train, railway

Bullet train trial runs to be conducted on E5 Shinkansen trainsets

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-US trade talks moving fast as fresh deadline nears: Piyush Goyal

Topics : Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Trump tariffs oil export India-Russia ties China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon