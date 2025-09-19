Friday, September 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise $4.7 bn to $703 bn, close to record high

India's forex reserves rise $4.7 bn to $703 bn, close to record high

Foreign exchange reserves climbed for the second straight week, led by gains in foreign currency assets and gold holdings, bringing the total near the $705 billion record

The increase came on the back of higher foreign currency assets, which rose by $2.5 billion during the reporting week, and gold reserves, which gained by $2.1 billion. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.7 billion to $703 billion for the week ended 12 September, data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Reserves had previously touched an all-time high of $705 billion for the week ended 27 September 2024. This is the first time they have crossed $700 billion since July this year.
 
This marks the second consecutive week of growth in reserves. In the previous reporting week, they had climbed by $4.03 billion to $698.2 billion. 
 
The increase came on the back of higher foreign currency assets, which rose by $2.5 billion during the reporting week, and gold reserves, which gained by $2.1 billion.
 
 
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $33 million to $18.8 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also increased by $9 million to $4.7 billion in the reporting week.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

