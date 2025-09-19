Friday, September 19, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India, New Zealand to hold next round of FTA talks in October 2025

India, New Zealand to hold next round of FTA talks in October 2025

The third round of negotiations for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) concluded on September 19 in Queenstown, New Zealand

India's bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, registering a growth of nearly 49 per cent over the previous year. | Image: X@MEAIndia

India and New Zealand will hold the next round of negotiations for the proposed trade pact on October 13-14 here, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

"Both sides agreed to maintain momentum through inter-sessional engagements. The next round of in-person negotiations is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 13-14 October, 2025," it said.

The third round, held from September 15-19, 2025, witnessed constructive discussions across all areas of the agreement.

Several chapters were concluded, and significant progress was achieved in other key domains, it said.

 

The FTA was formally launched on March 16, 2025.

India's bilateral merchandise trade with New Zealand stood at USD 1.3 billion in 2024-25, registering a growth of nearly 49 per cent over the previous year.

"The proposed FTA is expected to further boost trade flows, promote investment linkages, strengthen supply chain resilience, and create a predictable framework for businesses in both countries," it said.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

