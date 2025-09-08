Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, Israel sign bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties

India, Israel sign bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties

From April 2000-2025, India's total overseas direct investment in Israel amounted to $443 mn, while Israel's foreign direct investment in India reached $334.2 mn between April 2000 and March 2025

India and Israel on Monday signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) in New Delhi to boost financial and economic ties between the two countries, the Union Finance Ministry said.

The investment treaty was signed between the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart, Bezalel Smotrich.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Israel on Monday signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) in New Delhi to boost financial and economic ties between the two countries, the Union Finance Ministry said.
 
The treaty was signed between the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart, Bezalel Smotrich.
 
"The Government of India and the Government of the State of Israel signed the Bilateral Investment Agreement in New Delhi. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister of Israel Bezalel Smotrich sign the BIT," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
 
"A new Bilateral Investment Agreement, signed by Israel’s Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will facilitate reciprocal investments between investors from both countries," said Israel's Ministry of Finance, as quoted by news agency ANI.
 
 
It added that Israel is the first Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member state with which India has signed this strategic agreement, following New Delhi's new model for investment treaties.

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

LIVE News: Hoax bomb threat at Kerala CM's residence and court complex, searches underway

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Under pact, 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1: Govt

India Israel, India-Israel

India, Israel to develop institutional framework to deepen defence ties

Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance between India and Israel

Hostile Homelands: Azad Essa's book traces India-Israel ties before BJP erapremium

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

Israel's TA-125 at new peak even as tensions flare with US strikes on Iran

 
While details of the treaty have not been revealed yet, it is expected to offer investors from Israel and India protection based on international norms, promise non-discriminatory minimum treatment, and independent arbitration. It follows Israel’s earlier BITs with over 15 countries, including the UAE and Japan.
 
This signing comes at a time when Smotrich is on a three-day visit to India, beginning Monday. The purpose of the visit is to strengthen economic and financial relations between Israel and India through bilateral discussions and lay the groundwork for key agreements, including a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations, a source told news agency PTI on Sunday.
 
India and Israel have an annual bilateral trade of approximately $4 billion.
 
From April 2000 to April 2025, India’s total overseas direct investment (ODI) in Israel amounted to $443 million, while Israel’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in India reached $334.2 million between April 2000 and March 2025.
 

More From This Section

india eu trade negotiations

India, EU begin 13th round of trade talks, hope to fast-track deal

exporters, trade, tariff

Govt exploring alternative export markets to shield farmers from US tariffs

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

Trump tariffs may trim 0.5% from India's FY26 GDP: CEA Nageswaran

Audi, Audi logo

Audi India announces price cut to over ₹7.8 lakh to pass on GST benefits

PM Modi

India treads with caution as Trump softens rhetoric after trade tensions

Topics : India Israel ties forest investments model investment treaties Bilateral Investment Treaty BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon