Under pact, 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1: Govt

This was revealed by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Under a bilateral framework agreement signed in November 2023, a total of 6,774 Indian workers went to Israel for work as of July 1 this year, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

This was revealed by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha on the total number of labourers recruited from India by Israel consequent to the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023.

Singh said that during the ongoing conflict, "one Indian agriculture worker was killed in an attack from Lebanon in March 2024".

"Three Indian nationals were injured, one in rocket fire from Gaza on October 7, 2023, and two more in an attack from Lebanon in March 2024," the minister said.

 

The government said it accords highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, including Indian workers.

In 2022, India and Israel commenced negotiations on a bilateral framework agreement for Indian nationals to "gain access to Israel through safe, orderly, regulated and legal migration", he said.

The Framework Agreement and Implementation Protocols were signed in November 2023.

"Under the agreement, 6,774 Indian workers had arrived in Israel for work as on July 1, 2025. This includes 6,730 Indian nationals in construction sector and 44 Indian nationals employed as caregivers, based on demand raised by the Israel side," Singh said.

In addition, according to available information, around 7,000 Indian nationals have been recruited as caregivers and around 6,400 Indian nationals have been recruited in the construction sector "through private channels".

Out of these, around 220 have returned to India primarily due to "skill mismatch and language barriers", Singh said.

"Our embassy remains in regular touch with the Indian community in Israel and organises frequent consular visits to ensure safety and well-being of Indian workers in Israel.

"The Indian Embassy coordinates with Israeli authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Israel and to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured and compensation for the victims," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel India Israel ties indian workers

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

