India lifted 171 mn people above extreme poverty line in 10 yrs: World Bank

The World Bank has said that India has made significant strides in poverty reduction over the past decade, bringing down extreme poverty — measured at $2.15 per day in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms — from 16 per cent in 2011-12 to 2.3 per cent in 2022-23, thus lifting 171 million people above the internationally comparable poverty line.
In a brief on poverty and equity, the multilateral lending agency said India’s rural extreme poverty dropped from 18.4 per cent to 2.8 per cent, and urban extreme poverty from 10.7 per cent to 1.1 per cent during the decadal period, narrowing the rural-urban gap from 7.7 to 1.7 percentage points — a 16 per cent annual decline.
Using the $3.65 per day poverty line for lower- and middle-income countries (LMIC), poverty fell from 61.8 per cent to 28.1 per cent, lifting 378 million people out of poverty in India.
Rural poverty at the LMIC poverty line dropped from 69 per cent to 32.5 per cent, and urban poverty from 43.5 per cent to 17.2 per cent, reducing the rural-urban gap from 25 to 15 percentage points, with a 7 per cent annual decline, the World Bank said.
The World Bank’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), which includes extreme poverty but excludes nutrition and health deprivation, showed that India’s non-monetary poverty declined from 53.8 per cent in 2005-06 to 16.4 per cent by 2019-21 and 15.5 per cent in 2022-23.
“Data on consumption is not comparable any more since the methodology has changed. There has to be focus on collecting data from independent sources such as Census, National Family Health Survey. All these issues raise questions [on poverty decline],” said N C Saxena, former Planning Commission secretary.
In its methodology, the Bank said international poverty estimates for India are derived from the 2011-12 Consumption Expenditure Survey (CES) and the 2022-23 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey. “Changes in questionnaire design, survey implementation, and sampling in the 2022-23 survey represent improvements but present challenges for making comparisons over time. Moreover, sampling and data limitations suggest that consumption inequality may be underestimated,” it conceded.
India’s five most populous states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh — accounted for 54 per cent of India’s extremely poor in 2022-23 and 51 per cent of the multidimensionally poor in 2019-21, according to the World Bank. These states accounted for 65 per cent of the country’s extreme poor in 2011-12 and contributed to two-thirds of the overall decline in extreme poverty by 2022-23.
The Bank said that poverty estimates will change with the revision of international poverty lines and the adoption of 2021 PPPs. “Under a revised extreme poverty threshold of $3 per day and a lower-middle-income line of $4.20 per day, the 2022-23 poverty rates would be adjusted to 5.3 and 23.9 per cent, respectively,” the World Bank said.
The report highlighted that wage disparity in India remains high, with the median earnings of the top 10 per cent being 13 times higher than the bottom 10 per cent in 2023-24.
It also noted that India’s consumption-based Gini index improved from 28.8 in 2011-12 to 25.5 in 2022-23, but maintained that inequality may be underestimated due to data limitations. It said that the World Inequality Database showed income inequality has risen from a Gini coefficient of 52 in 2004 to 62 in 2023.
Highlighting the employment challenges for India, the World Bank said youth unemployment is 13.3 per cent, increasing to 29 per cent among tertiary education graduates. “Only 23 per cent of non-farm paid jobs are formal, and most agricultural employment remains informal. Self-employment is rising, especially among rural workers and women. Despite a female employment rate of 31 per cent, gender disparities remain, with 234 million more men in paid work,” it said.