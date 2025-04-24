Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India may strike first trade deal with US, says treasury secretary Bessent

India may strike first trade deal with US, says treasury secretary Bessent

President Trump told reporters at the White House during the signing of executive orders that India is going to reduce its high tariffs as part of bilateral trade agreement under negotiation

US India Trade

Vance, during his visit, urged India to remove non-tariff barriers and allow greater market access for American businesses.

Asit Ranjan Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As in-person negotiations kickstarted between India and the United States on Wednesday, treasury secretary Scott Bessent said he expects India to strike the first bilateral trade deal to avert President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.
 
According to the New York Post, Bessent told a roundtable of about a dozen reporters on Wednesday that trade talks with India are “very close” to reaching a successful conclusion because the world’s most populous nation does not have “so many high tariffs.” “India also has fewer non-tariff trade barriers, obviously, no currency manipulation, very, very little government subsidies, so that reaching a deal with the Indians is much easier,” Bessent said at the DC event on the sidelines of the annual World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings.
 
 
Separately, President Trump told reporters at the White House during the signing of executive orders that India is going to reduce its high tariffs as part of the bilateral trade agreement under negotiation.
 
“India charges almost more than any other country in the world. Believe it or not, we do very little business with India because their tariffs are very high. They have amongst the highest tariffs (in the world), higher than China. I understand they are going to reduce those tariffs. It’s really sort of their problem, not ours,” he said.
 
Citing the example of Harley-Davidson, Trump said the United States does “very little” exports to India. Trump said about six years ago, when he asked Harley-Davidson officials, they told him that they do not do any business in India because of high tariffs and are going to set up a plant in India. “And that’s what they did. I don’t want that to happen. They were forced to build a plant. If there were no tariffs, they would build their plant here,” Trump told reporters.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump urges Putin to 'STOP' after deadly Russian missile strikes Kyiv

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's private dinner sends $TRUMP memecoin soaring 58% in one day

Michelle Obama, USA, DNC

Michelle Obama reveals reason for skipping Donald Trump's inauguration

PM Modi, Donald Trump

India likely to secure first trade deal amid US tariff push: Treasury Secy

US China, US China flag

From tech bans to ending ties, US states have over 240 anti-China measures

 
A team of Indian commerce department officials—led by chief negotiator and commerce secretary-designate Rajesh Agrawal—is currently in Washington DC negotiating a trade deal with the United States. While both sides have resolved to conclude the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by fall of this year, Indian officials have spoken about concluding an “early tranche” by July 8, when the current pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs will expire.
 
The United States trade representative (USTR), Jamieson Greer, on Tuesday said that there is a “serious lack of reciprocity” in the trade relationship with India, while welcoming India’s constructive engagement for conclusion of the BTA.
 
“These ongoing talks will help achieve balance and reciprocity by opening new markets for American goods and addressing unfair practices that harm American workers. India’s constructive engagement so far has been welcomed, and I look forward to creating new opportunities for workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in both countries,” Greer said in a statement while welcoming the announcement of the finalisation of the terms of reference for the BTA by Vice-President JD Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Vance, during his visit, urged India to remove non-tariff barriers and allow greater market access for American businesses.
 
In a factsheet released on Tuesday, the USTR office said India’s average applied tariff is 17 per cent, among the highest of the world’s largest economies, while the United States average applied tariff is 3.3 per cent. “In addition to tariffs, technical barriers to trade, regulatory barriers, and restrictions on access to the market in the services, industrial, and agricultural sectors also reduce United States exports to India. The TOR announcement with India is a critical step forward in negotiations with India to achieve reciprocal trade with one of our most strategic partners and deliver results to the American people,” it added.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

PremiumATTACK, DEFENCE FORCES, PAHALGAM ATTACK

Datanomics: Terror attack casts shadow on tourism sector of Jammu & Kashmir

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

UP to promote manufacturing, preparing policy for Rs 5 trn annual exports

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI MPC minutes: Members see need to support growth on benign inflation

PMI, PMI INDIA

Private sector business activity rises to 8-month high in April: PMI data

Premiumcaste Census India, SECC 2011 caste data, caste-based enumeration India, caste data confidentiality, caste Census political debate, caste Census 2025 demand, caste representation in politics, SC ST OBC Census India, caste data unpublished SECC, affir

Caste Census debate: Data gaps, political risks, and social equity

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs US India relations Trade talks free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon