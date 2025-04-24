Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Private investment in India is still a worry: IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

Private investment in India is still a worry: IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

The IMF on Tuesday pared down its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty in its latest World Economic Outlook

Krishna Srinivasan, director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asia and Pacific Department (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Private investment in India is still a worry and has remained muted in items that can increase the productivity of the economy, such as products and machinery equipment, Krishna Srinivasan, director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asia and Pacific Department, said while addressing a press conference.
 
“We are worried about private investment which is still lackadaisical… If India wants to become a developed economy by 2047, then private investment needs to get more momentum,” Srinivasan said.
 
The IMF on Tuesday pared down its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty in its latest World Economic Outlook.
 
 
“India could benefit if it opens up to trade, structural reforms, and labour reforms. In the longer term, work on education and a push towards public infrastructure would increase opportunities for trade and enable India to benefit from greater regional and global integration,” said Thomas Helbling, deputy director, IMF – Asia and Pacific Department.
 
While increased tariffs were the main reason for the downgrade in the growth forecast — even though, compared to other countries, India is less exposed to the trade shock — the IMF said.

The IMF also noted that India was one of the economies improving the efficiency of public spending and undertaking tax reforms to raise more revenue.
 
“In India, growth was driven by a pickup in exports and consumption in late 2024. However, the overall outturn surprised slightly to the downside, reflecting a slow start to public investment post-elections and temporary factors,” the IMF said.
 
The World Bank on Wednesday trimmed its FY26 growth forecast for India to 6.3 per cent, down by 0.4 percentage points compared to its October 2024 projection, amid an “increasingly challenging global environment”.
 
The South Asia Update of the World Bank said that the benefits to private investment from monetary easing and regulatory streamlining are expected to be offset by global economic weakness and policy uncertainty.

Topics : private investment IMF World Bank International Monetary Fund

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

