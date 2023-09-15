close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

India may add up to 30 GW more thermal power capacity, says R K Singh

Addressing at a CII conference, Singh said that India has around 25 GW of thermal capacity under construction and another 25 GW is planned

R K Singh

R K Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Friday said that India may add 25 GW to 30 GW thermal electricity generation capacity in addition to 50 GW already under works to meet the rising demand.
Addressing at a CII conference, Singh said that India has around 25 GW of thermal capacity under construction and another 25 GW is planned.
He pointed out that India is growing at a rapid pace and electricity demand is rising very fast, which needs to be met.
He stated that the country may add another 25 GW to 30 GW of thermal power capacity to meet the demand.
Power demand in the country has already touched a record high of 241 GW early this month.

Also Read

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

NTPC plant in Barh synchronises 4th unit, Bihar to get additional 405 MW

Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

Thermal plants capacity utilisation may to improve to 65.1% in FY24: Icra

Exports decline 7% to $34.48 bn in Aug, trade deficit stands at $24.16 bn

Tea cos to witness 8% fall in revenue on decline in exports: Crisil Ratings

PM Modi to launch PM Vishwakarma scheme for traditional artisans on Sept 17

Around 22 nations exploring bilateral trade with India in rupee: Sitharaman

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Thermal Power Power generation Power Sector

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon