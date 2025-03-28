India may gain as US imposes fresh tariffs on China, others: NITI Aayog

The United States’ (US) plan to implement reciprocal tariffs on countries from April 2 will create opportunities for India since Washington has imposed additional 20–25 per cent tariffs on countries such as China, Mexico and Canada, according to a preliminary analysis prepared by NITI Aayog.
Apart from the additional tariffs that have been imposed on Mexico, China and Canada by the US, these countries account for 50 per cent of the US's total imports, which stands at over $3 trillion. These three countries are India’s main competitors in the American market.
“We are looking at the data at a disaggregated level... these are preliminary results… reciprocal tariffs are not going to affect except very specific sectors and in fact, there are opportunities to really capture,” NITI Aayog Programme Director Pravakar Sahoo said on Friday.
He also said that these tariffs may hurt a few sectors but did not elaborate on the sectors that may gain or lose due to the implementation of reciprocal tariffs.
Since taking over as the US President over two months ago, Trump has been implementing protectionist policies in an attempt to Make America Great Again. The US imposed 25 per cent import duties on steel and aluminium products from March 12 and a 25 per cent tariff on completely built automobiles will kick in on April 3.
While Trump has repeatedly stated that India, with its high tariff structure, will not be granted special treatment, he has softened his stance over the last few days. Without naming any country, he said that a lot of countries will be given a break on April 2. He has also said that tariffs will likely be more “lenient than reciprocal”.
NITI Aayog also released the second edition of its Trade Watch Quarterly report, which looked at granular trade data in the July–September quarter of the current financial year. The report highlighted that India’s contribution to global trade is significant only in products which are not hugely in global demand.
“The EU, Northeast Asia, North America, and ASEAN account for 77 per cent of global trade and 74 per cent of global imports, yet India’s trade with these regions is only 8 per cent, and it caters to just 6 per cent of their import demand,” the report said.
India’s exports of key commodities—electrical machinery, mineral fuels, and nuclear reactors and mechanical appliances—align with the region’s top global imports, where China and the US are key competitors, with China being the leading supplier for electrical machinery and nuclear reactors. India’s share remains low at 1–2 per cent of these import baskets.
The Aayog said that India holds a 44 per cent trade share with South Asia, East Africa and Southern Africa—regions that account for just 2 per cent of global trade.
“Top imported commodities of these regions are mineral fuels and nuclear reactors, with India’s key exports to these regions including natural and cultured pearls and mineral fuels, where Russia and the UAE are the leading competitors for mineral fuels,” it said.
With a focus on India’s textile trade in this edition, the report said that textile and apparel exports have remained stagnant at approximately $40 billion for the past six years, growing at just 0.8 per cent annually, which is significantly lower than the global growth rate of 3.5 per cent.
“This gap highlights the missed opportunity for India in a critical sector. Structural inefficiencies, such as fragmented industrial clusters, a dispersed value chain, low compliance with global standards, complex export procedures and limited trade agreements, have impeded the sector’s competitiveness,” it said.