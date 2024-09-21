Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India, Myanmar discuss ways for bilateral trade through local currencies

India, Myanmar discuss ways for bilateral trade through local currencies

India is looking at promoting trade in local currencies with various other countries including UAE, African nations and Russia

Trade, container

Trade, container(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Myanmar on Saturday discussed ways to promote bilateral trade through their local currencies rupee and kyat.
The issue was discussed during the meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Kan Zaw, Myanmar's Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, on the sidelines of the 12th East Asia Summit Economic Ministers' Meeting at Vientiane, Laos.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Discussed potential cooperation in areas like lentils, diesel, gasoline, electric vehicles, etc and ways to promote bilateral trade including through Rupee-Kyat currency mechanism, between our nations," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.
 
India-Maynmar bilateral trade stood at $1.75 billion in 2023-24.
India is looking at promoting trade in local currencies with various other countries including UAE, African nations and Russia.
Local currency trading would reduce transaction costs by eliminating the need to convert currencies twice.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM reviews housing and urban affairs ministry capex with focus on PMAY

India informed the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that it has decided to impose retaliatory measures against the European Union's (EU's) steel tariffs that has been in effect since 2018, and was extended till June 2026.

India to impose retaliatory measures against European Union's steel tariffs

TAX

Finance ministry notifies direct tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.

'Non- responsiveness' to NSO surveys doubles in 5 years, says Mospi

Food, Menu

Food-price volatility may pose risk to India's inflation: RBI Bulletin

In July 2022, the Reserve Bank of India introduced a system for settling international trade transactions in the Indian Rupee (INR).
According to the think tank GTRI, the move was meant to aid countries in Africa and South Asia struggling with foreign exchange shortages caused by the post-Covid decline in exports and tourism and those affected by US sanctions.
India's exports to Myanmar dipped to $670.4 million in 2023-24 from $807 million in the previous year. Imports however increased to $1.07 billion last fiscal from $954.74 million in 2022-23.
India imports pulses like lentils, tur, and urad from Myanmar to meet domestic demand. Besides India imports agri commodities from countries like Australia, Canada, Mozambique, Tanzania, Sudan and Malawi.
In April, the government said the payment mechanism for traders importing pulses from Myanmar has been eased and simplified.
The importers have been asked to utilize Rupee/ Kyat direct payment system using Special Rupee Vostro Account (SRVA) through Punjab National Bank, the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement.
India depends on imports of pulses to meet the domestic shortage. The country imports tur and urad dals from Myanmar.
The Central Bank of Myanmar released guidelines for payment procedures under SRVA on January 26, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

border, barbed wire, cross-border

Rs 31,000 crore to be spent to fence 1,643 km border with Myanmar

Operation Sadbhav

India sends 32 tonnes of relief supplies to Myanmar under 'Sadbhav'

Myanmar military, Myanmar forces

Two Mizoram teens held by Myanmar militants return with shaved head, burns

ASEAN, Finance Ministers meet

Amid maritime disputes, Myanmar crisis, Asean meetings joined by US, China

Ajit Doval

NSA Doval visits Myanmar, expresses concerns over ongoing violence

Topics : India-Myanmar Currency India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon