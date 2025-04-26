Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India needs strong veterinary infra to boost rural economy: Union minister

India needs strong veterinary infra to boost rural economy: Union minister

India houses over 536 million livestock, the world's largest population, with nearly 70 per cent of rural households depending on animals for income, food and security

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

India needs stronger veterinary infrastructure and skills to support its rural economy, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel said on Saturday.

Speaking at a national workshop marking World Veterinary Day, Baghel called veterinarians "the backbone of the rural economy" and stressed the need for collaboration among veterinary professionals, scientists and public health experts to ensure integrated health approaches, an official statement said.

India houses over 536 million livestock, the world's largest population, with nearly 70 per cent of rural households depending on animals for income, food and security, he said.

Baghel highlighted the importance of indigenous livestock breeds, which are adapted to local climate conditions and crucial for sustainable production systems. He advocated for advanced reproductive technologies, particularly sex-sorted semen and in vitro fertilization (IVF), to enhance productivity.

 

The minister praised digital initiatives like the National Digital Livestock Mission for disease monitoring and emphasized India's One Health approach to address zoonotic diseases.

Animal Husbandry Secretary Alka Upadhyaya called for "a comprehensive overhaul" of India's veterinary ecosystem, noting acute shortages of veterinary professionals despite advances in technologies like IVF and cattle immunization.

FAO Assistant Director-General Thanawat Tiensin, joining virtually from Rome, praised India's role in global One Health efforts and its recent recognition under the Pandemic Fund for Animal Health Preparedness.

The theme for World Veterinary Day 2025 is "Animal Health Takes a Team," emphasizing collective efforts involving veterinarians, scientists, public health experts and farmers.

Topics : Rural economy Livestock farming

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

