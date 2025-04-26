Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Modi govt gave 1.5 times more jobs to youths than UPA: Union Minister

Modi govt gave 1.5 times more jobs to youths than UPA: Union Minister

This fair is part of PM Narendra Modi's nationwide initiative, where similar events across 47 locations benefited over 51,000 youths

The Rozgar Mela, which started in 2012, today marks its 15th edition. | Representational

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra handed over appointment letters to 258 candidates during Rozgar Mela here on Saturday.

This fair is part of PM Narendra Modi's nationwide initiative, where similar events across 47 locations benefited over 51,000 youths.

Speaking on the occasion, Malhotra, the Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Road Transport and Highways, said the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided 1.5 times more jobs to youths than the previous UPA government.

"Prime Minister Modi has distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations through video conferencing," Malhotra said.

 

Malhotra participated in the Rozgar Mela' organised at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IIMT).

The Rozgar Mela, which started in 2012, today marks its 15th edition.

"So far, more than 10 lakh youths have been provided employment through the job fairs," he added.

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

