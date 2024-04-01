Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India needs to become economically self-reliant in next 10 years: PM Modi

Modi said the banking sector has become profitable and credit growth has been increasing because of efforts taken by his government and the RBI in the last decade

Modi, Narendra Modi, Indian PM

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a ceremony marking 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, in Mumbai, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India needs to become economically self-reliant in the next 10 years so that the nation is not impacted much by global factors.
Speaking on the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Prime Minister also said a lot of work will be generated for everyone once the BJP-led NDA assumes office for the third term in June.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We have to increase India's economic self-reliance," he said.
Modi said the banking sector has become profitable and credit growth has been increasing because of efforts taken by his government and the RBI in the last decade.
He further said the gross NPAs of public sector banks, which was around 11.25 per cent in 2018, dropped to less than 3 per cent by September 2023.
The "twin-balance sheet" problem is now a thing of the past, Modi said, adding that banks are now registering a credit growth of 15 per cent.
The RBI has played a significant role in all these accomplishments, the Prime Minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly session over Sandeshkhali unrest

Delhi HC to pass order on plea by BJP MLAs against suspension today

Nine MLAs to be constituted in Chhatisgarh cabinet today: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Six Congress MLAs disqualified by Himachal Pradesh's Assembly speaker

Govt raises Rs 16,500 cr by selling stakes in companies in FY23-24

India's most innovative cities including Bengaluru run out of water

Statsguru: Six charts show rising India's foreign exchange reserves

MPC may keep repo rate, stance unchanged at FY25's 1st meet: BS Poll

Now, artificial intelligence to help spread access to govt schemes

Topics : Narendra Modi Reserve Bank of India Modi govt BJP MLAs Centre India Economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon