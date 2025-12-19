Net direct tax collections reach ₹17.04 trillion till Dec 17 in FY26, up 8%

India’s net direct tax collections for the financial year 2025-26 have reached ₹17.04 trillion as on December 17, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to ₹15.78 trillion collected in the same period last year.
Gross collections increased to ₹20.01 trillion, up from ₹19.22 trillion in FY 2024-25, showing a growth of 4.16 per cent, according to official government data.
Corporate tax growth leads the way
Corporate tax collections have seen a significant rise, reaching ₹8.17 trillion, up from ₹7.39 trillion in FY 2024-25. This reflects a growth of 10.7 per cent. Non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, HUFs, firms and other entities, also increased to ₹8.46 trillion from ₹7.96 trillion last year.
While gross collections grew, refunds issued decreased to ₹2.97 trillion from ₹3.43 trillion in the previous year, a drop of 13.5 per cent. This contributed to the higher net collection figure.
Advance tax collections up to December 17 stood at ₹7.88 trillion, showing a 4.27 per cent increase over last year’s ₹7.56 trillion. Corporate advance tax rose by 7.98 per cent, while non-corporate advance tax fell by 6.49 per cent.