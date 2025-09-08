Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, Qatar may finalise terms of reference for trade deal in October

India, Qatar may finalise terms of reference for trade deal in October

India and Qatar are likely to finalise terms of reference for a bilateral trade agreement next month, a senior official said on Monday.

Trade talks

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Qatar are likely to finalise terms of reference for a bilateral trade agreement next month, a senior official said on Monday.

Once the terms of reference of the proposed trade pact are finalised, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October, the official said.

The official also informed that there is good progress on the proposed trade pact with the EU.

The EU team is currently here for the 13th round of India-EU FTA talks.

"It is possible that next month Qatar's terms of reference (for trade deal) may be finalised," the official said.

Minister Goyal last month had said that Qatar wants to negotiate a free trade agreement (FTA) with India.

 

In February, India and Qatar agreed to double bilateral trade to $28 billion over the next five years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

Rajasthan's trade body ARTIA seeks subsidy relief to support exporterspremium

India-Israel BIT

India, Israel sign bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties

india eu trade negotiations

India, EU begin 13th round of trade talks, hope to fast-track deal

exporters, trade, tariff

Govt exploring alternative export markets to shield farmers from US tariffs

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

Trump tariffs may trim 0.5% from India's FY26 GDP: CEA Nageswaran

Topics : Qatar Trade deal Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon