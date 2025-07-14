Monday, July 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's retail inflation eases to 2.1% in June, lowest since Jan 2019

India's retail inflation eases to 2.1% in June, lowest since Jan 2019

June 2024 CPI: Inflation for June remained below the RBI's medium-term target of 4%, continuing the recent trend of subdued price pressures

Retail inflation

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said that June inflation is the lowest year-on-year inflation since January, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 2.1 per cent in June, down from 2.82 per cent in May, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation said on Monday. 
"It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after January, 2019," the ministry said. 
 
CPI-based inflation for June remained below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 per cent, continuing the recent trend of subdued price pressures.  Food inflation rates for rural areas stood at -0.92 per cent, while urban areas witnessed -1.22 per cent inflation in June. In May, food inflation in rural areas stood at 0.95 per cent and at 0.96 per cent in urban centres.   
The food inflation was also the lowest since January, 2019. 
 
 
"The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of June, 2025 is mainly attributed to favourable base effect and decline in inflation of vegetables, pulses and products, meat and fish, cereals and products, sugar and confectionery, milk and products, and spices," the ministry said. 
   

RBI FY26 inflation forecast 

 
In its June bimonthly policy meeting, the RBI had revised its inflation forecast for 2025–26 downwards to 3.7 per cent, with the first quarter (April–June) expected to average 2.9 per cent. The central bank projected inflation at 3.4 per cent in Q2, 3.9 per cent in Q3, and 4.4 per cent in Q4 of the current financial year.
 

Wholesale inflation eases in June

 
Meanwhile, India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation, announced earlier today, fell to -0.13 per cent in June from 0.39 per cent in May, registering its first negative reading in 2025. The decline was mainly due to falling prices in food articles, fuel and power, and basic metals.

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India exports to US to be more competitive after duty hike on China, others

trump tariff, us, us appeal court, us court

Commerce ministry team in US; trade talks to begin today: Official

WPI, WPI Inflation

India's wholesale inflation drops to -0.13% in June on food, fuel prices

Premiummanufacturing sector

Manufacturing dominated new projects in Q1, share at 10-quarter high

Premiumdiet, food inflation, rich people, StatsGuru

Statsguru: Reduced calorie intake in India's food patterns over the decade

Topics : Consumer Price Index retail inflation June CPI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon