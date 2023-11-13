Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

India's coal import surged 4% in September to 20.61 million tonnes

Of the total imports in September, non-coking coal imports stood at 13.89 MT, against 12.08 MT imported in September last financial year

Coal

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's coal import increased by 4.3 per cent to 20.61 million tonnes (MT) in September compared to that of the corresponding month of previous fiscal.
The country had imported 19.75 MT of coal in September last fiscal, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce firm mjunction services limited.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Of the total imports in September, non-coking coal imports stood at 13.89 MT, against 12.08 MT imported in September last financial year. Coking coal imports dropped to 4.59 MT from 4.88 MT imported in September FY23.
However, the coal import in the April-September period of the current financial year declined to 124.53 MT from 135.68 MT in the year-ago period.
During April-September period of FY24, non-coking coal import was at 77.65 MT, lower than 92.72 MT imported during the same period last financial year.
Coking coal import was at 29.44 MT during April-September 2023-24, up against 28.05 MT recorded in the corresponding period last financial year.
Commenting on the coal import trend, Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction, said, "There was an increase in import volumes in September as the buyers took fresh position for restocking before the festive season. Going forward, demand is likely to be moderate given the sufficient volumes available domestically and the inventory levels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SAIL expects four coking coal ships of 75,000 tonnes each from Russia

SAIL to increase coking coal purchases from Russia, expects 4 shipments

CIL hikes non-coking coal prices by 8%; expects Rs 2,703 crore revenue

JSW Steel eyes coking coal assets to beef up raw material security

Indian steel companies plan price rises as coking coal costs surge

Women-run garment manufacturing unit to open in Raipur by early next year

Festive season sees record retail trade of Rs 3.75 trillion: CAIT

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 2 trillion so far this fiscal

Topics : India coal import Coking coal coal industry

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon