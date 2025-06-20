Friday, June 20, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's core sector growth plunges to nine-month low of 0.7% in May

India's core sector growth plunges to nine-month low of 0.7% in May

The previous low pace was recorded in August 2024 when the output had contracted by 1.5%

GDP, Core sector

The output of four key sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, fertiliser and electricity -- recorded a negative growth in May

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's eight core sectors' growth slowed down to 0.7 per cent, lowest in nine months, in May 2025 against 6.9 per cent in the same month last year, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

The previous low pace was recorded in August 2024 when the output had contracted by -1.5 per cent.

In April this year, the growth in output of these key infrastructure sectors were recorded at 1 per cent. 

The output of four key sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, fertiliser and electricity -- recorded a negative growth in May.

 

However, refinery products and cement output recorded a positive growth.

During April-May this fiscal, the eight sectors expanded by 0.8 per cent against 6.9 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Core Sector Growth Indian Economy output growth

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment
