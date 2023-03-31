close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's current account deficit declines to 2.2% of GDP in Q3FY23

Underlying the lower CAD in Q3FY23 was the narrowing of merchandise trade deficit to $72.7 bn from $78.3 billion in Q2FY23, coupled with robust services and private transfer receipts, RBI said

Mumbai
Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency

Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s current account deficit (CAD) declined sequentially to $18.2 billion, or 2.2 per cent of the country's GDP, in the quarter ended December 2022 from $30.9 billion in Q2FY23 (3.7 per cent of GDP).
The CAD was $22.2 billion (2.7 per cent of GDP) in December 2021 (Q3FY22).

Underlying the lower CAD in Q3FY23 was the narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit to $72.7 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2FY23, coupled with robust services and private transfer receipts, Reserve Bank of India said.
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research & Outreach, Icra, said, "Following the downward revision in the Q2FY23 current account deficit, the CAD for Q3 has printed well below expectations. The estimates for Q2FY23 were revised from a deficit of $36.4 billion (4.4 per cent of GDP in Q2Fy23, according to RBI data."

Net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, rose to $12.7 billion in Q3FY23 from $11.5 billion a year ago.
Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $30.8 billion, up 31.7 per cent from the year-ago level.

Also Read

What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?

India's CAD likely to shoot up as net exports hit nine-year low

India's current account deficit in July-Sept rises sharply to 4.4% of GDP

Widening deficit: Worries persist over FY24 current account balance

Is India's external account becoming vulnerable?

Core sector output slows to 3-month low of 6% in Feb, crude production dips

Fiscal deficit touches 82.8% of full-year target in February: Govt data

Coal India's production touches all-time high of 700 million tonnes

Current account deficit narrows to 2.2% of GDP in Q3, shows RBI data

FTP 2023 pragmatic, will pump country's share in global trade: India Inc


As for Balance of Payments (BoP) in Q3FY23, there was accretion of $11.1 billion to reserves, as against accretion of mere $0.5 billion in Q3FY22.
For April-April 2022 (9MFY23), the country's current account deficit rose to 2.7 per cent of GDP from 1.1 per cent of GDP in (9MFY22) due to a sharp increase in the merchandise trade deficit. Net invisible receipts were higher in 9MFY23, on account of higher net receipts of services and private transfers.

As for Balance of Payments (BoP) position in April-December 2022 (9MFY23), there was a depletion of $14.7 billion as against accretion of $63.5 billion in 9MFY22, RBI said.
With a considerable compression in the average trade deficit in Jan-Feb 2023 relative to the previous three months, the size of the CAD is expected to recede further to $10-12 billion in Q4FY23, Nayar said.

The CAD for FY23 is projected to be in the $77-80 billion range (2.3 per cent of GDP), which is quite contained as compared to the levels that were being feared in mid-2022, Icra added.

India’s CAD profile (in $ bn)
- Q3FY23 Q3FY22
Current account balance -18.2 -22.2
Current account balance (deficit/surplus) as % of GDP) 0.022 0.027
Goods -72.7 -59.7
Services 38.7 27.8
Primary income -12.7 -11.5
Secondary income 28.5 21.3

Note: '--' denotes deficit, '+' denotes surplus) 
Source: RBI 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India | Current Account Deficit | Gross domestic product | economy | BALANCE OF PAYMENTS

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India keeps gas prices steady as government mulls new rate regime

Crude oil
2 min read

Retail inflation for industrial workers remains flat at 6.16% in February

Inflation
2 min read

Centre authorises SBI to issue electoral bonds between April 3-12

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

India's current account deficit declines to 2.2% of GDP in Q3FY23

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
3 min read

Core sector output slows to 3-month low of 6% in Feb, crude production dips

steel
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt hikes interest rates on most small saving schemes for June quarter

financial year, financial planning
2 min read

Govt releases Foreign Trade Policy 2023, eyes $2 trn export target by 2030

exports, imports, trade
2 min read
Premium

The Big 5 Viral Acharya mantras to benefit from China Plus One strategy

Viral Acharya
4 min read

Output of eight core industries jumps 6% in February, dip in crude oil

Steel
2 min read

Fiscal deficit touches 82.8% of full-year target in February: Govt data

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon