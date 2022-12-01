JUST IN
India's CAD likely to soar as net exports touch nine-year high in Q2
India's CAD likely to soar as net exports touch nine-year high in Q2

CAD in Q1 of 2013 was 4.9 per cent of GDP, while net exports stood at 5.93 per cent of GDP

Current Account Deficit | India GDP | Exports

Asit Ranjan Mishra 

India's CAD
Indiaâ€™s CAD stood at 2.8 per cent of GDP in Q1FY23, compared with 1.5 per cent of GDP in the January-March quarter of 2021-22

India’s current account deficit (CAD) may shoot up in the July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2) of 2022-23 (FY23), with the net export ratio touching a fresh nine-year high at 5.89 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in Q2.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 21:31 IST

