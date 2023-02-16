JUST IN
Widening deficit: Worries persist over FY24 current account balance
India's GDP likely to grow at 6.2% in FY24, says Morgan Stanley
India writes to WTO against Carbon border tax; here's all you need to know
Trade watch: Low demand for goods from China, others sinks imports
Govt looks to tap section of kirana stores to expand GST base: Report
Trusted fact checkers: Govt to work with tech majors to create a framework
Centre aims to mop up Rs 75,000 cr from senior citizen savings scheme
Renewable energy firms missing deadlines to be blacklisted for 3-5 years
Trai directs telecom companies to block all unverified telemarketers
STRI: India rises on OECD index, still ranks fourth from the bottom
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India's GDP likely to grow at 6.2% in FY24, says Morgan Stanley
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Widening deficit: Worries persist over FY24 current account balance

CAD may be better than expected in FY23, but India won't be completely out of the woods next year, says official

Topics
Current Account Deficit | Crude Oil Price | Indian Economy

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Economic growth, GDP
Meanwhile, The International Monetary Fund expects global growth to slow from 3.2 per cent in 2022 to 2.9 per cent in 2023

With India expected to be among the fastest growing major economies in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), officials in the Union government are not as worried about most major economic indicators like gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, and the fiscal deficit.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Current Account Deficit

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 23:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.