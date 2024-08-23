Business Standard
Mospi to collaborate with states on improving local GDP data: Secretary

While states do release district-wise data, it is usually made available with a time lag and not updated frequently across states

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi) is looking to interact more with state governments to boost gross state domestic product (GSDP) and district-wise GDP numbers, said Saurabh Garg, secretary to the ministry, at a data users conference in Chennai on Friday.

“Going forward, we look to interact more with state governments to ensure that data collected is accurate and clear, so that the GSDP figures or the district-level figures are accurate, enabling much better policy making,” said Garg at the conference on the recently released Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE).
While states do release district-wise data, it is usually made available with a time lag and not updated frequently across states. “We are working on the availability of data in a usable format,” the secretary said, pointing to the E-Sankhyiki portal launched by the ministry earlier this year.

He also highlighted the need for more granular statistics for data-based decision-making and emphasised the increased focus on technology. “All our data is collected on tablets; we have done away with pen and paper,” Garg said.

Also speaking at the conference, R L Karandikar, chairman, National Statistical Commission, mentioned the fast-evolving nature of the ministry's functioning. “The Mospi is trying to change and seek opinions on whatever can be done to make data available in a user-friendly format,” he said.

Karandikar also pointed to efforts to make data available in a timely manner and reduce the time of data releases so that different users can utilise the data in a meaningful way.

Topics : GDP growth Statistics Indian Economy

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

