Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $699.736 billion: RBI data

India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $699.736 billion: RBI data

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $4.849 billion to $702.784 billion. The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024

For the week ended July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $3.537 billion to $ 591.287 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves dropped by $3.049 billion to $ 699.736 billion in the week ended July 4, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $4.849 billion to $702.784 billion. The reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024.

For the week ended July 4, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $3.537 billion to $ 591.287 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

 

The gold reserves were up by $342 million to $84.846 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $39 million to $18.868 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF jumped by $107 million to $4.735 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

