Friday, July 11, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Globalisation must be tempered to local needs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Globalisation must be tempered to local needs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for globalisation that aligns with local requirements, emphasising humanism and ethical practices at the IICA North East Conclave in Shillong

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The need of the hour is to have globalisation that is tempered to local requirements and a form of capitalism that includes humanism, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Speaking at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) North East Conclave in Shillong, Meghalaya, the Finance Minister said, “We don’t need globalism that will sweep us out. What we need now is to embed your business with more accountable practices.”
 
Sitharaman was referring to the ethical principles that govern the North East region, one of which, she said, was the respect for kinship and community, reflecting the essence of stakeholder capitalism.
 
 
The Finance Minister stressed the need for the North East region to have better logistics, such as airlifting and warehousing facilities, to transport goods across the country with greater speed and efficiency.
 
“There is a lot of work yet to happen — this is my grievance and, for that, I think a lot more work has to be done. There’s no way in which, by now, pineapples should have to travel by road all the way to Mumbai,” Sitharaman said. 

Also Read

CPSU, SEBI, public shareholding, LIC, IDBI Bank, MPS norm, divestment, financial sector, minimum public holding, equity shares

Best of BS Opinion: Startups get a boost, higher education needs a leg-up

book

An early autopsy of capitalism: La Berge dissects the office machine

Narayana Murthy, Narayana, Murthy

Hard work a personal choice, no one can demand long hours: Narayana Murthy

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 full scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Bumrah removes Root on 104; ENG 7 down

Gurnam Singh

50 million duped: PACL director arrested in India's biggest Ponzi scam

 
The IICA, an organisation under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has set up its second campus in Shillong.
 
Established in 2006, the IICA functions as a think tank assisting the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and providing capacity building for public and private sector professionals in corporate governance and public policy.
 
While highlighting that there are 2,300 DPIIT-recognised startups in the North-East region, of which 69 are based in Meghalaya, Sitharaman said, “It is important that institutions like IIM Shillong help in cross-pollination, bringing all professionals together, meeting regularly. And now that IICA is here, they should become the agents of bringing people together so that greater discussions and compliance-related issues can be addressed.”
 
Praising the setting up of the IICA branch in Shillong, Sitharaman said that youngsters were quickly catching up with what the world wants them to do. If policy support also follows, it marks a very good stage for entrepreneurship development.

More From This Section

Premiumtrade talk, India, US

India clears air of uncertainty, signals trade deal talks with US still on

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI set to conduct 7-day VRRR auction on Friday to absorb ₹2.5 trillion

Containers, export, shipping

Strengthen shipping ecosystem to cut crisis risks: Commerce dept secy

PremiumUnion minister Jitendra Singh

May look at lateral entry for state science secys, says Jitendra Singh

PremiumUS President Donald Trump

Govt quells fears of US tariff threat on Russian crude oil import

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman capitalism Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon