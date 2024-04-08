India's fuel consumption shrinks 0.6% in March as petcoke use falls

Fuel consumption in India, a proxy for oil demand, fell by a marginal 0.6 per cent on an annual basis in March due to reduced petroleum coke use, as data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) has shown. Consumption of fuel totalled 21.09 million tonnes (mt) in March, down from 21.22 mt in March 2023.

For FY24 (2023-24), fuel consumption rose by 4.6 per cent. However, this was lower than the 10.57 per cent rise seen in FY23.

Oil demand usually picks up from late February onwards and rises in tandem with the temperature in India. For instance, consumption rose by 13.7 per cent in March, on a sequential basis. Sales of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, rose 3 per cent to 8.03 mt in March. In the last 12 months, sales had reached an all-time high of 8.21 mt in May 2023.