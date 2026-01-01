Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fuel demand remained strong in Dec; petrol sales grew 6.7%, diesel up 5%

Fuel demand remained strong in Dec; petrol sales grew 6.7%, diesel up 5%

Cooking gas demand increased by 12.7 per cent YoY in December supported by strong household demand

fuel demad, fuel, petrol, diesel

The strong fuel demand comes amid high travel demand during festival season and a boost in industrial and commercial activity

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s fuel consumption showed robust growth in December as petrol and diesel demand rose by 6.68 per cent and 4.98 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the month, according to preliminary data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). 
The strong fuel demand comes amid high travel demand during festival season and a boost in industrial and commercial activity amid the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut. 
Domestic consumption of petrol stood at 3.54 million tonne (mt) in December, compared to 3.32 million tonnes in the same period last year. India’s appetite for diesel stood at 8.45 million tonnes during the month. 
 
Diesel demand is mainly driven by trucks, commercial passenger vehicles, and farm machinery. 
“The GST rates have been recently cut, which has led to buoyancy in industrial and commercial activity. Fuel demand in December would also have been supported by travel demand and marriage season. Additionally, contrary to the trend, urban demand has also shown resilience recently, leading to higher fuel demand,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior V-P and cogroup head, corporate Ratings at Icra. 
In December, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or cooking gas demand increased 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by strong household demand. LPG consumption reached 3.24 million tonnes, compared with 2.88 million tonnes in the same month last year. 
Petrol and cooking gas demand also remained strong in the current financial year. In the first nine months of 2025-26, petrol consumption grew 6.34 per cent from the year before, while cooking gas sales rose 7.90 per cent Y-o-Y during the same period.
 

More From This Section

GST

In second full month of GST 2.0, net collections increase 2.2%

oil, crude oil,

India can save $1 bn in crude imports by replacing 10% diesel with LNG

GST

Gross GST collections rise 6% to over ₹1.74 trillion in December 2025

LPG cylinder, LPG

Commercial LPG cylinder prices up by ₹111 in metro cities; check rates here

employment, employment in India, job

Govt to conduct nationwide Adult Skills Survey to assess skills level

Topics : Fuel Fuel prices petrol diesel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon