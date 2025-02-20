Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's GDP growth rate to slow to 6.4% in 2025: Moody's Analytics

In its report titled 'Asia-Pacific Outlook: Chaos Ahead', Moody's Analytics said growth across the Asia-Pacific economy will slow in 2025 as trade tensions knock the region's fortunes

As per its APAC forecast, India's GDP is expected to grow 6.4 per cent both in 2025 and 2026 fiscal years. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Moody's Analytics on Thursday said India's growth will slow to 6.4 per cent in 2025, from 6.6 per cent in 2024, as new US tariffs and softening global demand weigh on exports.

In its report titled 'Asia-Pacific Outlook: Chaos Ahead', Moody's Analytics said growth across the Asia-Pacific economy will slow in 2025 as trade tensions, policy shifts, and uneven recoveries knock the region's fortunes.  ALSO READ: US tariff hike may hit India's GDP growth by up to 0.6 pp: Goldman Sachs

"Growth across the region will slow as new tariffs and softening global demand weigh on exports," it said.

It projected Chinese GDP growth slowing to 4.2 per cent in 2025 and 3.9 per cent in 2026 from 5 per cent in 2024. Growth in India will creep into the low-6 per cent range in the coming years from 6.6 per cent in 2024.

 

As per its APAC forecast, India's GDP is expected to grow 6.4 per cent both in 2025 and 2026 fiscal years.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

