Union Budget balances fiscal and growth objectives, says RBI report

With a fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Union Budget 2025-26 has managed to balance fiscal consolidation and growth objectives, said a report authored by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff members.
The report was published in RBI’s bulletin for February.
According to the report, the budget reaffirms the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline while fostering inclusive, long-term economic growth in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.
The Union Budget is targeting a gross fiscal deficit (GFD) of 4.4 per cent of GDP in 2025-26, down from the revised estimate of 4.8 per cent in 2024-25, adhering to its objective of bringing the GFD below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.
Additionally, from 2026-27 onwards, the government aims to maintain the fiscal deficit on a trajectory that ensures a declining public debt-to-GDP ratio, reaching around 50 per cent by March 2031.
According to the report, the Union Budget has focused on accelerating growth, securing inclusive development, invigorating private sector investments, uplifting household sentiments, and enhancing the spending power of India’s rising middle class.
Additionally, it highlighted that on the direct tax front, the budget proposal of tax relief amounting to Rs 1 trillion is expected to bolster household disposable incomes and stimulate consumption, savings, and investment.
As per the report, the revised budget estimate for the financial year 2024-25 pegs the GFD at 4.8 per cent of GDP, as against the budgeted 4.9 per cent of GDP. The 10-basis point drop in the fiscal deficit is due to lower capital expenditure.
Meanwhile, the consolidation of the fiscal deficit to 4.4 per cent in 2025-26 is expected to be achieved through the containment of revenue expenditure at 11.0 per cent of GDP and maintaining capital expenditure at 3.1 per cent of GDP, while augmenting gross tax revenues to 12 per cent of GDP, the report stated.
Additionally, the outstanding debt of the government is projected to decline to 56 per cent of GDP from 57.1 per cent of GDP in the revised estimates for FY25.
“Going forward, the government has indicated that it would maintain a fiscal deficit level that will help bring the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio to 50 ±1 per cent by March 31, 2031,” the report said.