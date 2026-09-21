Monday, September 21, 2026 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Core industries growth eases to 4.8% in August on iron ore, coal drag

Core industries growth eases to 4.8% in August on iron ore, coal drag

The overall index eased to a four-month low of 119.2 from 120.8 in July, a sequential decline of 1.32 per cent even as year-on-year growth stayed in positive territory

core sector output, ICI March data, India core industries, FY26 growth, fertiliser output, coal production, IIP outlook, ICRA

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Growth in India's nine core sectors slowed to a three-month low of 4.8 per cent in August, from a downwardly revised 5 per cent in July, as a steep loss of momentum in iron ore and a fresh contraction in coal put a drag on the headline number, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
 
The overall index eased to a four-month low of 119.2 from 120.8 in July, a sequential decline of 1.32 per cent even as year-on-year growth stayed in positive territory.
 
Iron ore, which carries a weight of 4.9 per cent, was the single biggest source of the slowdown. Its growth collapsed to an 11-month low of 5.5 per cent in August from 29.5 per cent in July, with the sector's index dropping to 96.1 from 104.8.
 
 
Coal, weighted at 5.6 per cent, swung to a contraction of 3.8 per cent after expanding 7.6 per cent in July, returning to negative territory after two months of gains.
 
Five of the nine sectors registered positive growth during the month. Cement, electricity, iron ore, steel and refinery products stayed in expansion, while coal, natural gas, crude oil and fertilisers contracted.

Also Read

foreign exchange, forex

Weekly economy wrap: Forex reserves at record high as monsoon risk persists

PPP, Public-private partnership, revenue sharing

India must be institutionally ready for private infra investment to returnpremium

highways

Execution worries may weigh on listed infra players in near termpremium

manufacturing sector, economy

New IIP series shows stronger growth in industrial output, shows data

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra Q4 profit rises 38% as toll revenue growth remains strong

 
Electricity, the heaviest component of the index at 30.9 per cent, cushioned the headline. Its growth rose to a 27-month high of 11.6 per cent in August from 8.4 per cent in July. 
 
The reading marked the third print under the new series, with 2022-23 as the base year. The series replaced the earlier 2011-12 base and expanded the basket to nine sectors from eight with the addition of iron ore.
 
Cumulatively, the index grew 4.3 per cent during April-August 2026, nearly double the 2.4 per cent recorded in the same period a year earlier.
 
Additionally, five of the nine sectors witnessed a worsening in their performances in August compared to the previous month.

More From This Section

oil refinery

Indian oil refiners may cut Russian cargoes in wake of US threats

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt studying details of US tariffs on Russian oil buyers: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on Oct 20: Piyush Goyal

PMI

Weekly policy watch: Core sector output, PMI and forex reserves in focus

Delhi

Delhi could become world's 14th-largest city economy by 2050: Report

Topics : Infrastructure sector IIP DATA IIP new series

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchWhy Sensex is Rise TodayLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 5:17 PM IST