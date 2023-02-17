Tata Steel completes first multi-modal shipment of TMT bars to Tripura

-
ALSO READ
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
Amit Shah to arrive in Tripura to flag off two rath yatras of BJP today
Delhi govt to operate DMRC e-buses through multi-modal transit system
Air India SATS to develop multi-modal cargo hub at upcoming Noida Airport
SEC starts electoral roll revision process for VC election in TTAADC
-
Tata Steel successfully completed the first multi-modal shipment of 960 tonnes of TMT bars from West Bengal's Haldia Port to Tripura's Agartala, the company said on Thursday.
The entire transportation from flag-off to receiving material at the distributor's warehouse in Agartala was completed in 17 days, it said.
"The possibility of using this route to service additional, smaller-lot regions along the river is also worth exploring. The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route is more economical as well as environmentally more responsible, Tata Steel Chief Group Shipping, Ranjan Sinha, said in a statement.
Earlier in 2022, the company had successfully shipped 1,800 tonnes of finished steel products from Haldia Port in West Bengal to Pandu Port in Assam using the IBP route via the Brahmaputra river, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 07:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU