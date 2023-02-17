JUST IN
Tata Steel completes first multi-modal shipment of TMT bars to Tripura

Tata Steel successfully completed the first multi-modal shipment of 960 tonnes of TMT bars from West Bengal's Haldia Port to Tripura's Agartala, the company said on Thursday

Topics
Tata Steel | Tripura

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

tata steel

Tata Steel successfully completed the first multi-modal shipment of 960 tonnes of TMT bars from West Bengal's Haldia Port to Tripura's Agartala, the company said on Thursday.

The entire transportation from flag-off to receiving material at the distributor's warehouse in Agartala was completed in 17 days, it said.

"The possibility of using this route to service additional, smaller-lot regions along the river is also worth exploring. The Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route is more economical as well as environmentally more responsible, Tata Steel Chief Group Shipping, Ranjan Sinha, said in a statement.

Earlier in 2022, the company had successfully shipped 1,800 tonnes of finished steel products from Haldia Port in West Bengal to Pandu Port in Assam using the IBP route via the Brahmaputra river, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 07:01 IST

