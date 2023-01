Made-in-India TV shipment up 33%, TWS share grows 37% in Jul-Sep 2022

Shipments of indigenously made grew by 33 per cent to over 5 million units in the July-September 2022 quarter compared to the previous quarter, market research firm Counterpoint Research said on Tuesday.

According to the report, TWS (True Wireless Stereo) segment led the electronics wearable category in terms of local manufacturing with almost 37 per cent of its shipments being manufactured in India.

"Made-in-India TV shipments grew 33 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2022 to reach over 5 million units. In the electronic wearables category, the TWS segment led in terms of local manufacturing with almost 37 per cent of its shipments being manufactured in India," the report said.

Electronics manufacturing services company Optiemus dominated the local manufacturing and contributed to more than 90 per cent of the shipments, the report said.

Bharat FIH, Padget, Avishkaran and Optiemus were the top four brands and cumulatively contributed to almost 90 per cent of the locally manufactured TWS shipments.

In the tablets category, Samsung, Dixon and Wingtech contributed to more than 90 per cent of the locally manufactured shipments.

