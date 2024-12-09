Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Fuelling growth, taming inflation to top Sanjay Malhotra's agenda at RBI

Fuelling growth, taming inflation to top Sanjay Malhotra's agenda at RBI

The pace of the country's economic growth moderated sharply in the second quarter ended September 2024

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra (File Photo: PTI)

Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra (File Photo: PTI)

Abhijit LeleSubrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanjay Malhotra moves to head the country's central bank — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — at a time when the retail inflation is ruling above the comfort zone and the economic growth has slowed down. So, the first and foremost task will be to rein in inflation, measured by consumer price Index (CPI), and align it with the target of 4 per cent, and take steps to support economic growth.
 
Gaura Sengupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, said: “Challenge is basically the near-term growth as the outlook has turned a bit adverse; you have downside risk to growth and upside risk to inflation.” Earlier, the RBI had the comfort that growth was on the stronger side, so they could remain focused on inflation. Now, going forward, the central bank will have to also start focusing on growth, she added. 
 
Headline CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation surged above the upper tolerance level to 6.2 per cent in October from 5.5 per cent in September and sub-4.0 per cent prints in July-August 2024, propelled by a sharp pickup in food inflation. RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its December review revised CPI inflation projection to 4.8 per cent from an earlier estimate of 4.5 per cent (made in October) for the current financial year (FY25).
 
The pace of the country's economic growth moderated sharply in the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25). The real gross domestic product (GDP) of India registered growth of 5.4 per cent, lower than RBI’s estimates of 7.0 per cent for the quarter. The growth tempo slowed down as private consumption and investment decelerated even while government spending recovered from a contraction in the previous quarter. The RBI revised the real GDP growth estimates for FY25 downwards to 6.6 per cent from the earlier estimate of 7.2 per cent. 
Pointing to the primacy of key systemic responsibilities, Madan Sabanavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said one of the main priorities for the incoming governor will be to maintain financial stability and strengthen prudential regulations to safeguard the financial sector against emerging risks. Additionally, the governor will need to skillfully manage liquidity conditions using monetary policy tools to ensure that the flow of funds into the system remains uninterrupted, thereby supporting sustained economic growth. With the banking system in a strong position, it is crucial to maintain this stability moving forward.
 
While India's external position remains robust, a constant vigil and prompt actions in light of global geopolitical conflicts and economic headwinds will also seek his attention. This assumes significance at a time when the foreign exchange reserves have seen a continuous decline for eight weeks. However, it rose by around $1.5 billion in the fortnight ended November 29. Rupee has also been under pressure because of continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), senior bankers said. 
Besides being manager of monetary systems, the RBI is also tasked to regulate, supervise, and develop the financial system of the country. 

More From This Section

Revenue secretary, Sanjay Malhotra

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra succeeds Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor

Trade deal, FTA

India, Australia outline path for early conclusion of comprehensive FTA

Copper

India's copper demand rises by 13% to hit 1,700 kilo tonnes in FY24

rupee

Rupee ends marginally lower, near-term bearish bias tipped to persist

Rajnish Kumar, former chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), said while taking ahead existing reforms, continuing to support innovation across digital platforms and payments systems, enhancing protection from cyber risk, will demand the attention of the new governor. Substantial work has happened with investments by the ecosystem. The Indian financial system is much ahead of even many developed countries in financial technologies and their resilience, he added. 
The RBI has done substantial groundwork on aligning norms for asset provisions with global standards. It will have to firm up a road map to transit to the Expected Credit Loss regime, based on the banking system’s capability. The governor will have to apply mind and take a decision on finalising revised rules for Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) norms, which take into account the increase in the use of digital platforms for opening and maintaining deposits, said two senior bankers.   
Challenges ahead 

 

Rein in inflation to align it with the 4% target  
Enhance financial system’s resilience 
Combat rising cyber risks  
Deft management of external sector
Decisions on Expected Credit Loss regime, Liquidity Coverage Ratio 
Support innovation in digital payment systems and customer protection   
 
(Anjali Kumari also contributed to the story)

Also Read

Rupee, inflation

Retail inflation for farm workers eases to 5.96%, rural labourers to 6%

food, vegetables, inflation, retail inflation

As inflation pinches, govt mulls reducing food weighting in CPI. Here's why

food inflation

Inflation in India to rise further to 5.81% on rising food costs: Poll

Salary hike, Salary, Rupee

Centre likely to announce 3-4% DA hike for employees ahead of Diwali

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 3.67% in June: Govt

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Consumer Price Index India inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon