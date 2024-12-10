Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / A call for transparency: Why India must not let its GDP data turn Chinese

A call for transparency: Why India must not let its GDP data turn Chinese

India's GDP data faces growing scrutiny over transparency and reliability. To regain trust and ensure accuracy, a reform in statistical methods is critical to avoid pitfalls seen in China's approach

Worker, labourer

The minister in charge of statistics recently told Parliament that the government planned to ask a new committee to recommend how it should update its national accounts | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mihir Sharma 
India’s institutional strength used to be reflected in the reliability of its national accounts. Unlike in China, few questioned the government’s figures for growth in gross domestic product, and investors rarely needed to supplement official numbers with other data sources. 
That has, quietly, changed. While few believe Indian statisticians are actively working to make growth numbers look better than they are, less and less data is publicly available, methods are less transparent, and the GDP figures in particular sometimes diverge puzzlingly from independent data.
 
The minister in charge of statistics recently told Parliament that the government planned to ask a new committee to recommend how it should update its national accounts. Official statisticians should seize this opportunity to overhaul how India’s GDP is calculated in order to win back trust.
 
 
The government’s justification for the update is that India’s data is still based on prices dating back to the financial year that ended in March 2012. Such “rebasing” is a chance for wholesale reform — particularly because the last time the GDP series was revised was exactly when questions first began to be asked about its reliability.
 
Statisticians have a much harder task in India than in the West or even in China. For one, the economy is dominated by services, rather than by manufacturing. It can be easier to value aggregate output in industrial sectors that produce a defined output with a clear price.
 
A bigger problem is that, unlike in more advanced economies, a large part of activity in India happens in the informal sector. That is, by definition, invisible to the government; official tax records, for example, are not going to tell you much about small businesses that traditionally haven’t paid taxes.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rupee hits record low as appointment of new RBI chief spurs dovish bets

vegetable, Vegetable vendors, Vendor

India inflation fell in Nov likely on moderating vegetable prices: Poll

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra succeeds Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor

FDI

FDI equity flows up 45% at $29.8 billion in H1FY25, shows govt data

Pensions

Money matters: States' pension bill growth slowed in FY23, says RBI report

 
The micro-sized enterprises where most Indians work are also very hard to survey. They go out of business quickly; they change their names and locations frequently.
 
Official numbers get around this problem by looking at a sample of larger companies and extrapolating from that. If the performance of smaller enterprises is linked closely with how bigger ones are doing, such an estimate can work well.
 
But, if the formal and informal sectors are growing at very different rates, the calculation might lead to biased estimates of GDP. Some think that’s exactly what has happened in recent years.
 
The figures for value-added contributed by the private sector have been particularly worrisome. They are often out of sync with other macroeconomic indicators — corporate earnings, credit growth, the central bank’s estimates for capacity utilisation in industry. Many India-watchers now supplement the official GDP numbers with other data points, such as sales of two-wheelers or the revenue reports of consumer-goods companies.
 
About a decade ago, when the “base year” for GDP calculations was last revised, statisticians also changed the data source they used to estimate private-sector output. That may have introduced unintended problems.
 
What really angered many economists, however, is that it seemed the “new series” of GDP behaved completely differently from the one they had been using for decades. Comparisons between macroeconomic performance in the 2010s and the 2000s, already politically controversial, became impossible.
 
The new series also seemed to be overly sensitive to how statisticians calculated price changes between one year and the next. Normally, such questions might be answered by official papers detailing the statisticians’ sources and methods. But those have stopped appearing as well.
 
If authorities are serious about fixing India’s problem statistics, they can do two things. First, better mine the enormous amount of available digital data, including the 500 million transactions a day recorded on state-supported payments infrastructure. If they don’t do so, some future AI bot will.
 
Second, they need to be much more open about what they are doing and why. Statistics are useless if they aren’t trusted. And only transparency builds trust.
 
India has wound up with official statistics that are unpredictable, don’t match up with other figures, aren’t robust to how price shifts are calculated, and provide limited comparability over time. That’s sub-optimal, to say the least. To promote growth, the government first needs to know how the economy is really doing.   
Disclaimer: This is a Bloomberg Opinion piece, and these are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
   

Also Read

Bonds

Foreigners buy $1 bn in bonds, betting on policy easing after GDP data

Ajay Seth, Ajay

Q2 GDP growth low but 2nd half numbers expected to be better: DEA secretary

GDP

Base year for GDP calculation to be changed to FY23: Govt tells Parliament

Aditi Nayar is the Chief Economist, Head- Research & Outreach at ICRA

GDP growth likely bottomed out; inflation to prevent December RBI rate cut

GDP, India GDP

Second half likely to see a pick-up in GDP growth, says India Inc

Topics : GDP data India GDP China GDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon