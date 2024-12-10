Rupee hits new low of 84.85 per dollar a day after RBI guv's appointment

The rupee slumped to a new low of Rs 84.85 per dollar, while government bond yields softened on Tuesday, a day after the government appointed Sanjay Malhotra as the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor. The appointment has fuelled expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee in February next year, said market experts. Foreign exchange traders expect Malhotra to adopt a more flexible approach to policies concerning the dollar-rupee exchange rate.
The rupee settled at 84.85 per dollar, against the previous close of 84.73 per dollar. The previous closing low of 84.74 per dollar was recorded on Friday. The 10-year benchmark government bond yield settled at 6.7 per cent, against 6.72 per cent on Monday.
Foreign exchange market participants said that state-owned banks sold dollars on behalf of the RBI at 84.85 per dollar to prevent further depreciation of the exchange rate.
“Everybody was celebrating last evening that someone from Delhi is coming. So that means there is some certainty that there will be a rate cut in February. And that’s the same reason why the rupee depreciated, as that is not good for the currency,” said a treasury head at a private bank. “We’ll have to see how dollar strengthening pans out. Today, they were selling (dollars) aggressively at 84.50 per dollar,” he added.
The rupee is expected to touch 85 per dollar, a psychologically crucial mark, by the end of the current month.
“The market has already discounted the 85 per dollar mark by the end of the year. We’ll have to watch what kind of state policies emerge in the US in January; that will be very important to see,” said another treasury head at a private bank.
Given the RBI’s traditional approach, they intervene very aggressively but usually tend to let go afterward. “That’s how I have traditionally seen them operate in the market. So, we will have to see what kind of pressures exist,” the treasury head added.
The rupee has depreciated by 0.42 per cent in December so far. In the current calendar year, it has witnessed a 1.94 per cent depreciation.
Bond market participants said the outlook for bond yields remains positive. However, the US inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday and domestic CPI data due a day later will provide significant cues to the market.