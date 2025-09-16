Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India set to attract investments worth ₹8 trillion in coming years: Sonowal

The statement said the government's flagship 'Sagarmala' programme is driving this change with 840 projects worth Rs 5.8 trillion under implementation by 2035

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 16 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

India is set to attract investments worth Rs 8 trillion, generate over 1.5 crore jobs, and accelerate green shipping practices in the coming years, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the ports, shipping and waterways minister further said India's maritime sector is undergoing a transformative shift, positioning the nation as a future global maritime superpower.

"India's maritime growth story is about prosperity, sustainability, and pride in our heritage. We have already set course as India's blue economy aims to gain Rs 80 trillion boost, 1.5 crore jobs under Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision," the statement quoted Sonowal as saying.

 

The statement said the government's flagship 'Sagarmala' programme is driving this change with 840 projects worth Rs 5.8 trillion under implementation by 2035.

Already, 272 projects worth Rs 1.41 trillion have been completed.

According to the statement, the upcoming Rs 76,000-crore Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra -- envisioned among the top 10 container ports globally -- is projected to create 12 lakh jobs.

Meanwhile, India's major ports have reduced turnaround time to 0.9 days, faster than global benchmarks in the US, Germany and Singapore. Nine Indian ports are now ranked among the world's top 100.

Speaking on the key role that Kerala plays in India's ambition of becoming a global maritime power, Sonowal said, "Kerala anchors India's vision of becoming a maritime superpower by 2047. The Cochin Port and its Vallarpadam transhipment terminal are set for further expansion to accommodate rising cargo flows".

Under the Sagarmala project, he said 54 projects worth Rs 24,000 crore are being executed in Kerala, of which 20 are already complete.

These include modernised fishing harbours at Kochi, Kannur, and Thrissur, providing direct benefits to thousands of fishermen, Sonowal added.

With India Maritime Week 2025 scheduled in Mumbai this October, the government anticipates stronger international partnerships and fresh investment inflows.

Sonowal urged global stakeholders to deliberate on various issues, such as decarbonisation, supply chain resilience, cybersecurity, and sustainable shipping.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Investments Shipping industry

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

