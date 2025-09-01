Monday, September 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nuvoco Vistas to invest ₹200 crore for capacity expansion in eastern India

Nuvoco Vistas will invest Rs 200 crore to add 4 MMTPA grinding capacity in Eastern India by FY27 through a new mill and debottlenecking projects across multiple plants

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Nirma Group-promoted Nuvoco Vistas Corp, India’s fifth-largest cement player by capacity, has announced an investment of Rs 200 crore to enhance cement grinding capacity in Eastern India.
 
The company will expand capacity through a new mill at the Arasmeta Cement Plant, complemented by debottlenecking projects at its Jojobera, Panagarh and Odisha plants.
 
With the new mill, Nuvoco plans to add 4 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) of grinding capacity through equipment upgrades, process improvements and internal debottlenecking initiatives by the end of FY27.
 
Key timelines include 1 MMTPA of additional capacity during the third quarter of FY26, followed by 2 MMTPA by the end of FY26 and 1 MMTPA during FY27. With these enhancements, Nuvoco’s cement capacity in the East will rise by over 20 per cent in the next 18 months, increasing from 19 MMTPA to 23 MMTPA.
 
 
Nuvoco aims to upgrade its facilities to lower operating costs, improve plant utilisation and expand sustainably, with better access to eastern Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha markets.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, said: “With cement demand in India estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7-8 per cent in FY2025-26, we are well placed for a growth trajectory in the long run. Our recent acquisition of Vadraj Cement Limited, coupled with these strategic investments in augmenting our existing facilities, is a testament to our relentless pursuit to continue our leadership position in the East while acquiring higher market share in the West and North markets.”
 
As of Q1 FY26, Nuvoco’s cement capacity stood at 25 MMTPA and clinker capacity at 13.5 MMTPA.
 
The company’s net profit for Q1 FY26 grew multiple times year on year to Rs 133.16 crore, driven by higher premiumisation and trade sales. Sales volume during the quarter rose 6 per cent to 5.1 million metric tonnes.
 

Topics : Nuvoco Vistas Nirma Nuvoco Investments

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

