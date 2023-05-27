close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to be 4th largest economy globally within 2 years: Vaishnaw

Modi-led government came to power in 2014, India moved up from tenth rank to the fifth, Vaishnaw said, adding within two years India will be fourth largest economy in world

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Enabling policies and grassroot initiatives of Modi-led government have led to social and economic transformation of the country since 2014, and the nation is all set to become the fourth largest economy in world within two years, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

India is being seen as a bright spot globally and the world is placing its confidence in India, Vaishnaw said, urging people to continue posing their faith in the decisive leadership that will take the nation to new highs by 2047.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014, India moved up from tenth rank to the fifth, Vaishnaw said, adding within two years India will be fourth largest economy in world.

"Within six years, India will be the third largest economy in world," Vaishnaw said highlighting the speed of progress and economic growth under the government, which is driven by determination and can-do attitude.

Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, IT and Communications, was speaking at a conclave on nine years of the Modi government.

Highlighting the government's various schemes and initiatives that have empowered people and transformed lives, Vaishnaw told the audience: "Your future is being build in today's India. By 2047, you will live in developed country...when you take decisions, India will be among the top most economies.

Also Read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session

PM Modi made India a powerhouse of exports in various sectors: Vaishnaw

PM to lay foundation stone of India's first Digital Science Park in Kerala

Govt alone cannot be successful, people's participation needed: PM Modi

NGOs urge govt not to join trade pillar of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms: Sanyal

Reduce compliance burden to aid investments: NABFID Chairman K V Kamath

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Economy

First Published: May 27 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NGOs urge govt not to join trade pillar of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

export, trade deficit, market rally
3 min read

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms: Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal economic, advisor
3 min read

Reduce compliance burden to aid investments: NABFID Chairman K V Kamath

K V Kamath
2 min read

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

Goldman Sachs
3 min read

India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

chart
4 min read

Most Popular

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

Development, economy
4 min read

Govt to earn record dividend of Rs 13,800 crore from PSBs for FY23

Bank, Banking, PSBs
3 min read

Weekend Bites: Adani casts off Hindenburg curse, and demons in Angel Tax

Adani
6 min read

BHEL reports 34.2% fall in net profit as higher material costs weigh

Bhel
2 min read

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon