close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reduce compliance burden to aid investments: NABFID Chairman K V Kamath

Economic growth of 7% will attract FDI flows in India

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
K V Kamath

K V Kamath

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The issue of litigation should be addressed with greater speed as a step towards enhancing investments. This is high on policymakers’ agenda, K V Kamath, chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID) said on Friday.
The regulators will also take notice of this. The regulation is tight and, on whether it will lead to litigation, he said I do not know, to queries on the spate of litigation and tangled tax laws. He was speaking at FICCI's CFO summit.

The compliances are huge. Maybe the burden of compliance needs to be corrected. The government is cognizant about the matter, he said.
The ease of compliance will enhance India’s standing to emerge as a preferred destination for foreign capital and also reduce the burden on the judiciary.

Referring to the slowdown in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, he said the causes could include events around the world.
“People are not in a position to invest; they are re-assessing their own future,” he said.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

Services sector to drive GDP growth to 4.9% in Q4 FY23, says Icra

India's forex reserves snap 3-week rise, ease from near 1-year high

Rajasthan govt promotes manufactured sand as easy alternative to river sand


“Can you imagine any European company really going to put money in now? For that matter, USA, you do not know whether you are in recession or in a growth phase. And, Japan is no different. So, large pools of capital, which would have come this way (to India) or investment on their behalf are not happening,” Kamath said.
According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, gross inward FDI flows declined 16.3 per cent year-on-year to $71.0 billion in 2022-23.

Net FDI also fell to $28 billion in 2022-23 from $38.6 billion a year ago, mainly due to moderation in gross inflows and increased repatriation.
Manufacturing, computer services and communication services recorded the highest decline in FDI inflows compared with the preceding year. The major contributors towards the fall in inflows were the US, Switzerland, and Mauritius.

Kamath asserted that if the Indian economy grows at seven per cent per annum along with the digital opportunity, FDI will flow into the country.
After the RBI released data on FDI earlier this week, many analysts commented that FDI flows are likely to stay under pressure in FY24.

The weak economic sentiment and dip in start-ups' valuation will mean low FDI flows from financial sector players like private equity (PE) funds and venture capitalists in the near term, they said.
Topics : Compliance Investments K V Kamath

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

Goldman Sachs
3 min read

India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

Recession, inflation, world economies
4 min read

Services sector to drive GDP growth to 4.9% in Q4 FY23, says Icra

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

India's forex reserves snap 3-week rise, ease from near 1-year high

US dollar
2 min read

Rajasthan govt promotes manufactured sand as easy alternative to river sand

sand, sand mining
2 min read

Most Popular

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Chris Wood
4 min read

Stock of this heavy electric equipment company has zoomed 82% in 5 days

Transformers and Rectifiers forms JV with China's Jiangsu Jingke
2 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Modi govt at 9: As 2nd innings nears close, some unfinished business

PM Modi
5 min read

Withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes: India once again makes money a plaything

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon