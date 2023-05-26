close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms: Sanyal

Over the past year, India has in various meetings pointed out the flaws in methods used to compile global indices used by institutions like the World Bank, WEF and UNDP, Sanyal said

Reuters New Delhi
Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal economic, advisor

Sanjeev Sanyal

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Sarita Chaganti Singh
India plans to push back against "agenda-driven", "neo-colonial" country rankings produced by global agencies on topics like governance and press freedom, a key advisor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
 
Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Modi's Economic Advisory Council, said India has begun to raise this issue at global forums. He said the indices were being compiled by a "tiny group of think-tanks in the North Atlantic," sponsored by three or four funding agencies that are "driving a real-world agenda." "It is not just narrative building in some diffused way.
 
This has clear direct impact on trade, investment and other activities," Sanyal said.
 
India ranked lower than Afghanistan and Pakistan in the new World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders.
 
It was below Pakistan and Bhutan in an academic freedom index by V-Dem Institute.
 

Also Read

Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed

PM Modi to address award ceremony at Civil Services Day event today

Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS

India stands for peaceful resolution: PM on 'China's military expansion'

Reduce compliance burden to aid investments: NABFID Chairman K V Kamath

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

Services sector to drive GDP growth to 4.9% in Q4 FY23, says Icra

India's forex reserves snap 3-week rise, ease from near 1-year high

Over the past year, India has in various meetings pointed out the flaws in methods used to compile global indices used by institutions like the World Bank, World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Sanyal said.
 
The "World Bank is involved in this discussion because it takes these opinions from these think-tanks and effectively sanctifies it by putting it into something called the world governance index," Sanyal said.
 
The World Bank, WEF, Reporters Without Borders and V-DEM Institute did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
UNDP said it would respond shortly.
 
Sanyal said the ratings also get hard-wired into decision-making through environmental, social and governance (ESG) norms and sovereign ratings. Multilateral development banks offer subsidised loans to ESG-compliant projects.
 
"The idea of having some ESG norms is not the problem in itself. The problem relates to how these norms are defined and who certifies or measures compliance to these norms," he said.
 
"As things are currently evolving, developing countries have been completely left out of the conversation." The matter is being taken up by the Cabinet Secretariat, which has held more than a dozen meetings on the issue this year, a government official said. The Cabinet Secretariat and finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
India has said it plans to be an advocate for developing countries under its G20 presidency. Sanyal did not say if India has flagged the issue of country rankings with the G20.
 
"There are other developing countries who are also concerned about this because effectively this is a form of neo-colonialism," he said, adding that concerned ministries have been asked to establish benchmarks and engage continuously with ratings agencies.
 
Some of the upcoming indices being watched out by India are financial development index by International Monetary Fund, gender inequality and human development indices by UNDP, logistics performance and worldwide governance indicators by the World Bank, sources said.
 
(Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Conor Humphries)
Topics : India Prime Minister India economy

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

Goldman Sachs
3 min read

India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

Recession, inflation, world economies
4 min read

Services sector to drive GDP growth to 4.9% in Q4 FY23, says Icra

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

India's forex reserves snap 3-week rise, ease from near 1-year high

US dollar
2 min read

Rajasthan govt promotes manufactured sand as easy alternative to river sand

sand, sand mining
2 min read

Most Popular

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Chris Wood
4 min read

Stock of this heavy electric equipment company has zoomed 82% in 5 days

Transformers and Rectifiers forms JV with China's Jiangsu Jingke
2 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Modi govt at 9: As 2nd innings nears close, some unfinished business

PM Modi
5 min read

Withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes: India once again makes money a plaything

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon