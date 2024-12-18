Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India to grow 6.6% in FY26, driven by investments, easing rates: Ind-Ra

India to grow 6.6% in FY26, driven by investments, easing rates: Ind-Ra

The Indian economy has experienced a cyclical growth slowdown in the past three quarters, which it expects to reverse from the December quarter

Money, Loan, Economy, CapitalMoney, Loan, Economy, Capital

Ind-Ra expects the retail inflation in FY26 to average at 4.4 per cent, lower than FY25 forecast of 4.9 per cent | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday projected the Indian economy to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2025-26, up from 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal year.

Ind-Ra believes investments will be a key growth driver for the Indian economy in FY26, like in FY22 and FY24.

The Indian economy has experienced a cyclical growth slowdown in the past three quarters, which it expects to reverse from the December quarter.

The GDP growth till FY24 was impacted by the aftereffects of Covid-19, even the base effect impacted the quarterly GDP growth.

While the June quarter GDP growth of FY25 was impacted by the combination of a strong base effect and the general elections in May 2024, the growth in the July-September period witnessed the extended impact of weak private sector capex.

 

Ind-Ra believes that the Indian economy is facing monetary, fiscal, and external tightening. While it expects monetary conditions to ease now, the fiscal and external tightening is expected to continue in FY26 as well, the agency said.

More From This Section

SME, MSME, manufacturing, small factories, factory

High interest rates deterrent for MSME exporters; working with FinMin: DGFT

EPFO

EPFO deadline for employers to file wage details extended till Jan 31

Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, Carbon Tax

India to brace up in future to deal with potential duty measures: Official

Donald Trump, Trump

India charges lot of tariff: Trump as he threatens to impose reciprocal tax

UK Sinha, sebi, sinha

AIFs can play critical role in job creation: Former Sebi chief Sinha

"Nonetheless, the FY26 GDP growth is expected to be same as India's best decadal growth (FY11-FY20)," says Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist and Head Public Finance, Ind-Ra.

Ind-Ra's said growth and inflation forecast could, however, be affected by any tariff war, and any capital outflow, if the dollar continues to strengthen.

Ind-Ra expects the retail inflation in FY26 to average at 4.4 per cent, lower than FY25 forecast of 4.9 per cent.

"The timing of rate cut would depend on how the forthcoming data -- arithmetic of the FY26 Union Budget, inflation trajectory and evolving domestic and global landscape -- gels with the RBI's flexible inflation targeting approach," Ind-Ra said.

Merchandise trade account is expected to remain in deficit of USD 308 billion in FY26 (FY25: USD277.4 billion, FY24: USD 244.9 billion), Ind-Ra said.

Also Read

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog invites EoI for doing research on 'cost of doing biz in India'

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Nehru, Indira's policies hurt Indian economy for first five decades: FM

PMI, PMI INDIA

Economy ends 2024 strong as business growth reaches 4-month high, shows PMI

PremiumFrench Economist Thomas Piketty

Less inequality can push growth, poverty alleviation in India: Piketty

KV Kamath, BFSI

As economy grows, Indian banks will have to expand dramatically: Kamath

Topics : Indian Economy India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon