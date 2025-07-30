Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee slides past 87/$ as Trump's tariff remarks, oil rally weigh

Rupee slides past 87/$ as Trump's tariff remarks, oil rally weigh

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 28 paise lower at 87.10 against the dollar on Wednesday, the lowest level since March 13 this year

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian currency weakned past the 87 mark on Wednesday as the country braces for higher-than-expected US tariffs and a surge in crude oil prices
 
The domestic currency opened 28 paise lower at 87.10 against the dollar on Wednesday, the lowest level since March 13 this year, according to Bloomberg. The local unit has depreciated 1.57 per cent so far this month and 1.78 per cent in this calendar year so far. 
 
The weakness in currency came after US President Donald Trump's statement that India may face a tariff rate of 20 to 25 per cent. He, however, cautioned that the final levy still was not finalised.   
 
   
India is racing to finalise a trade deal with the US as the 1 August deadline approaches. Officials from both countries are engaged in continuous negotiations, although major disagreements remain unresolved.  The currency is likely to open weaker as markets react to Trump's statement that India faces tariffs of 20-25 per cent, significantly higher than what markets had anticipated, analysts said.  

Also Read

equity market, stocks, share market

Nifty key levels to watch on July 30; Check top stock picks for today

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

IT stocks brace for more pain post muted Q1 show; analysts share strategypremium

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee ends at four-month low of 86.82/$ as dollar gains, FPI outflows weigh

Gravita India

Gravita India shares gain 4% following Q1 earnings; is it time to buy?

initial public offering, IPO

Aditya Infotech IPO fully booked on Day 1, retail investors lead demand

 
The Rupee breached the key resistance level of 86.90, a zone where the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was actively intervening yesterday, with the currency rebounding three times from that level, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. Unless the RBI steps in again via the offshore Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) market, the opening could remain under pressure, he said. 
 
Exporters are expected to continue holding onto their dollar earnings, while importers may remain active in the spot market for purchases until better hedging levels emerge, he said. 
 
Adding to the downward pressure are persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows from Indian equities, with capital being redirected toward developed markets that are currently trading at record highs, analysts noted. 
 
FPIs have sold Indian equities for the seventh straight session in the secondary market, according to data from NSE. On Tuesday, FPIs offloaded stocks worth ₹4,636.60crore. In the last seven sessions, global funds have sold stocks worth ₹24271.98 crore. 
 
The dollar index is poised for the best month this year, with the measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, down 0.16 per cent at 98.72. 
 
Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose to the highest in more than a month after Trump gave Russia 10 days to reach a Ukraine truce. Brent crude price was flat at 72.51 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.17 per cent at 69.09, as of 9:15 AM IST.  
 

More From This Section

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty hold minor gains; L&T gains 4%, Tata Motors slumps 3%

Sri Lotus Developers IPO

Sri Lotus Developers IPO opens today: GMP up 29%; should you apply?

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, July 30: RIL, NTPC, Star Health, Asian Paints

Vijay Chandok, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai. (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

NSDL IPO opens: Analysts upbeat on fair valuation; should you subscribe?

Asian markets, stock market trading

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Polycab, PI Industries among top stocks to buy

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Trump tariffs Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon