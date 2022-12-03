Gold price up by Rs 550, trading at Rs 53,730; silver rises by Rs 700

Both and became dearer in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat selling at Rs 53,730, after an increase of Rs 550. Meanwhile, prices rose Rs 700 per kilogram to Rs 64,300 per kg.



Ten grams of 22-carat was trading at Rs 49,250 today, after an increase of Rs 500, according to the GoodReturns website.





In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) was selling at Rs 53,730, and Rs 49,250, respectively.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 53,900, and Rs 49,400, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,760 and Rs 50,200.



slipped on Friday, retreating from a near-four month high, after robust US jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might stick with its aggressive monetary policy tightening.



Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,794.96 per ounce by 2:21 p.m. ET (1921 GMT), after earlier hitting its highest since Aug. 10 at $1,804.46. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.3% at $1,809.6.



Data showed US employers hired more workers than expected in November and raised wages despite mounting worries of a recession.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata was Rs 64,300. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal was trading at Rs 71,000 per kg.