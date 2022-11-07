Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

prices surged during Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of 22-carat trading at Rs 47,010 after increasing by Rs 10 from yesterday's closing price, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, prices fell by Rs 100 during the early trade, as 1 kg of the precious metal is trading at Rs 60,400.

Ten grams of 24-carat is selling at Rs 51,290 after rising by Rs 10 from yesterday's closing price.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 47,160, Rs 47,060, and Rs 47,710, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 47,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,450, Rs 51,340, and Rs 52,050, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 51,290.

US slipped on Monday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session as the regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,670.29 per ounce as of 0230 GMT. Bullion prices surged 3% on Friday as the dollar fell nearly 2% after U.S. jobs data raised hopes about the Federal Reserve being less aggressive on rate hikes going forward.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,674.30.

Spot was down 2% at $20.43, platinum fell 1.5% to $946.45, and palladium lost 0.6% to $1,851.68.

The price of 1 kg of in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of silver in Kolkata, as the precious metal is trading at Rs 60,400.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru and Chennai is Rs 66,300.

(With inputs from Reuters)