India-UK Ceta concession available for qualifying goods in transit

Yes, provided the goods qualify as originating in the UK and the tariff item is covered by notification no. 29/2026-customs. The date on which the vessel left Felixstowe is not decisive. Rule 20 of the Rules of Origin permits preferential treatment for originating goods arriving in India on or after July 15. Rule 16(6) permits the proof of origin to be completed before or at the time of importation. You may ask the UK exporter to complete the origin declaration and transmit it simultaneously to the designated CBIC email address and your ICEGATE-registered email address. After authentication, a Unique Reference Number will be issued. Quote that number in the bill of entry. A claim for concessional duty after importation, with refund, is also possible under Rules 16(7) and 21. Where the declaration is completed after importation, it must state “completed retrospectively” and explain the delay.

I am a student. How many transactions have been put through in INR since RBI allowed banks to open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts (SRVAs)?

RBI has not published the number of transactions routed through SRVAs or their cumulative value. Table 2, Chapter V of its Annual Report 2025-26 (available on RBI website) reports INR-settled exports of ₹1,71,916 crore and imports of ₹1,59,691 crore, aggregating to about ₹3.32 lakh crore that year. These figures cover INR-settled trade and do not separately identify transactions routed through SRVAs or other channels. You may seek the transaction count and cumulative value from RBI under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

We imported goods from a supplier in Eastern Europe. The supplier mistakenly raised the invoice for more than the agreed price. We did not notice the mistake and paid duty and remitted the invoiced amount. The supplier later refunded the excess. How can we recover the excess customs duty?

File an electronic application for revision of entry-cum-refund under Section 18A of the Customs Act, 1962, read with the Customs (Voluntary Revision of Entries Post Clearance) Regulations, 2025 and CBIC circular no. 26/2025-customs dated 31st October 2025. The revised entry itself is treated as the refund application under Section 27. Confirm that no audit, search, seizure or summons has been initiated and intimated. Submit the purchase order or contract, original and corrected invoices or credit note, supplier’s explanation, outward and inward remittance documents and bank advice. The claim remains subject to one-year limitation under Section 27, acceptance of the corrected transaction value and unjust enrichment. If excess import IGST credit was availed, regularise the credit before claiming refund.