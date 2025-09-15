India's unemployment rate falls to 4-month low of 5.1% in August: PLFS

Labour markets showed positive momentum in August as the unemployment rate fell for the second straight month to a four-month low of 5.1 per cent, from 5.2 per cent in July, aided by the sowing season.
The headline unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above, in current weekly status (CWS) terms, fell further in rural areas to 4.3 per cent in August — the lowest since the start of the current financial year. In urban areas, it dropped to 6.7 per cent from 7.2 per cent in July, according to the monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday.
The data showed that while the unemployment rate among men declined to 5 per cent during the month, the rate among women rose marginally to 5.2 per cent.
In CWS, activity status is determined on the reference period of the past seven days preceding the survey date. A person is considered unemployed in a week if they did not work even for one hour on any day during that week but sought or were available for work for at least one hour on any day.
Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) — the share of people either working or seeking work — rose to 55 per cent in August from 54.9 per cent in July. In rural areas, LFPR rose to 57 per cent from 56.9 per cent, while in urban areas it increased to 50.9 per cent from 50.7 per cent.
For men, the LFPR stood at 77 per cent in August, slightly down from 77.1 per cent in July, while for women it rose to 33.7 per cent from 33.3 per cent.
Among youth (15–29 years), the jobless rate eased to 14.6 per cent from 14.9 per cent. Female youth unemployment remained higher at 17.8 per cent compared to 13.5 per cent for males. This indicator is significant as this age group typically comprises first-time labour market entrants and reflects market robustness.
The PLFS sampling methodology has been revamped by the NSO from January 2025 to estimate key employment and unemployment indicators on a monthly basis for rural and urban areas in CWS terms at the all-India level.
A key change in methodology is the rotational panel sampling design, under which each selected household is visited four times in four consecutive months: the first visit in the initial month, followed by three revisits in subsequent months, for both rural and urban areas.
The present monthly bulletin is the fifth in the series, covering August 2025.