India-US BTA: Officials discuss opportunities for 'early mutual wins'

Both sides held 'fruitful discussions' on tariff as well as non-tariff matters

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

India and the United States (US) have discussed the pathway for ‘early mutual wins’ or an early tranche of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) during an in-person meeting of officials in Washington last week, the department of commerce said on Tuesday.
 
The statement follows the visit of a team of commerce department officials headed by chief negotiator and commerce secretary-designate Rajesh Agrawal, who held talks with his counterpart in Washington during April 23-25.
 
“The team discussed the pathway for concluding the first tranche of the mutually beneficial, multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by fall of 2025, including through opportunities for early mutual wins,” the statement said, adding that during the meetings, both sides had ‘fruitful discussions’ on wide-ranging subjects covering ‘tariff as well as non-tariff matters’.
 
 
While both sides have resolved to conclude the first tranche of the BTA by fall of this year, Indian officials have spoken about concluding an ‘early tranche’ by July 8 when Washington’s current pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs will expire. People aware of the matter said that the focus, so far, has been on working a deal that is ‘realistically achievable’ and a win-win for both sides, taking into account sensitivities around tariffs and broader economic policies.
 
While ‘productive’ sectoral expert-level engagements have taken place through the virtual format earlier this month, in-person sectoral engagements are planned from the end of May.

“The productive discussions are part of bilateral efforts in line with the Leaders’ Statement of February 2025 to enhance and expand India-US economic ties and supply chain integration through the bilateral trade agreement,” the statement said.
 
This was the second in-person discussion between both sides since the announcement in February to finalise the first tranche of a mutually beneficial BTA by the fall of 2025. Earlier, bilateral discussions were held in March during Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) Brendan Lynch’s visit to New Delhi.
 
The terms of reference (ToRs) finalised by India and the US for the proposed BTA in March are likely to include around 19 chapters, covering goods, services, non-tariff barriers, rules of origin, customs facilitation, dispute settlement, and regulatory issues.
 
According to the New York Post, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had told reporters last week that trade talks with India are “very close” to reaching a successful conclusion because the world's most populous nation does not have ‘so many high tariffs’. “India also has fewer non-tariff trade barriers, obviously, no currency manipulation, very, very little government subsidies, so that reaching a deal with the Indians is much easier,” Bessent had said.
 
Separately, President Trump told reporters at the White House during the signing of executive orders that India is going to reduce its high tariffs as part of the BTA, which is under negotiation.
 

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

