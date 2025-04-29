Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian refiners purchase more US crude ahead of proposed trade talks in May

Indian refiners purchase more US crude ahead of proposed trade talks in May

India's trade deficit widened more than expected in March, as oil imports jumped more than 60 per cent from a month earlier

Oil refinery

Bharat Petroleum — which is also seeking spot supplies including grades from the US — bought 1 million barrels for the four months through September | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Yongchang Chin and Bill Lehane
 
Indian refiners have been boosting US oil purchases before trade talks between the two nations next month.
 
Around 11.2 million barrels of crude are set to arrive in India from the US in June, the highest volume since last August, according to provisional data from analytics firm Kpler Ltd. That comes after a drop in prices in the West Texas Intermediate benchmark as the result of lower demand because of a refinery overhaul in Singapore, along with reduced appetite in China — the world’s biggest oil importer.  
 
 
“WTI has to discount significantly more than usual to incentivise the rest of Asia to take in the barrels,” said June Goh, a senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities. “There is also a geopolitical element, where Asian buyers may seek more WTI as a negotiating tool with the US to reduce the reciprocal tariffs, per what we are observing with Indonesia and India.”

Also Read

crude oil, oil, lng

India's oil basket price at 47-month low of $68.34 a barrel in April

Reliance, Storage tank

India's spot oil demand dips as Russian supply nears normal levels

Refinery

Indian refiners test FOWE's emulsion tech to clean polluting bunker fuel

PremiumCrude oil

Indian refiners eye windfall from Urals oil drop: Will motorists benefit?

Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Liberal Party leader, delivers his victory speech after a stunning comeback in the national election

'Our old relationship of integration with US is now over': Canadian PM

 
India’s trade deficit widened more than expected in March, as oil imports jumped more than 60 per cent from a month earlier. The nation’s exporters have been urging New Delhi officials to seal a bilateral trade deal with the US as soon as possible, with in-person negotiations set to start in the second half of May, after President Donald Trump paused a proposed 26 per cent tariff on the Asian nation this month.  
 
State refiners including Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. have purchased at least 6 million barrels of June-arrival crude from the US across various tenders held this month, according to Bloomberg calculations. 
 
Bharat Petroleum — which is also seeking spot supplies including grades from the US — bought 1 million barrels for the four months through September. Indian Oil has also started buying crude for July, including 3 million barrels from the US. 
 
Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum didn’t respond to requests for comments due to the release of their earnings this week. 
 
Private refiner Reliance Industries Ltd. is also a regular buyer of US crude, although it isn’t yet clear how much they have procured for the coming months.
 
The stronger American sales to India are displacing purchases from West Africa, which is typically one of India’s main sources of lighter oil imports, according to traders.

More From This Section

Sunil Barthwal, commerce secretary

Commerce secy visits Croatia, Netherlands to boost trade, investment ties

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Make UPI robust to prevent disruptions, FM Nirmala Sitharaman tells NPCI

Uncertain dollar creates opportunity for euro, can the rally last?

Uncertain dollar creates opportunity for euro, can the rally last?

Scott Bessent , Trump's Treasury secretary pick

One of first trade deals may be with India, says US treasury secy Bessent

PremiumFinMin prods banks to speed up rollout of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme

FinMin prods banks to speed up rollout of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme

Topics : Indian refineries US crude oil US India relations Trade talks Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon